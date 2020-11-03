Crazy Cazboy discount store opening, retail growth expected as shoppers adjust to pandemic

COLUMBIA — How much does it cost? Depends on the day.

Discount retailer Crazy Cazboy's opens its first store location in Columbia at 5422 Forest Drive, in East Forest Plaza this Friday.

The retailer offers an ever-changing supply of discounted and overstock goods.

Goods are put out at a price of $7 each on Friday, and the cost of remaining items drops to $5 on Saturday and then continues to drop. By next Wednesday, all remaining items are 25 cents each.

The store closes on Thursdays to restock and the price cycle begins again with new merchandise added to the store's bins.

The store is the brainchild of Alabama entrepreneur John Cassimus, who created the Zoe's Kitchen chain of restaurants.

Customers are asked to download the company's app before entering the store, and an annual membership good through all of 2021 will cost $15 at checkout.

Retail forecast looks up

The Columbia market should see a revitalization of retail growth as the year ends as new businesses open amid greater consumer comfort with going out to stores, according to a forecast from Colliers International South Carolina.

The Colliers report found modest slowing in retail space usage in the third quarter of 2020 but projected stronger growth for the final quarter.

As more months under the new safety rules of the coronavirus pass, shoppers are getting more used to venturing out to stores and restaurants, according to the report written by Crystal Baker.

That increased confidence is reflected in better gross sales numbers in recent months for stores, according to the report.

The report forecasts more retail growth in suburban areas as fewer shoppers commute to office jobs downtown amid the pandemic.

New investment in grocery stores continues to help the local economy, with Bi-Lo selling several stores in the Midlands to Lowe's Foods and Food Lion.

Fast casual restaurants will continue to invest in drive-thrus and other features that help them serve more customers who are choosing not to dine in, the report noted.

Tax charges at vision center

The owner of the H Rubin Vision Centers across South Carolina has been charged with failure to pay taxes to the state, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

Stephen Lamonte Franklin, 52, of Salisbury, Md., was arrested Monday in Richland County and charged with failure to pay a total of $131,745 in withholding taxes to the state for 2015 through 2018, though employees saw the deductions on their pay stubs, according to Revenue.

Franklin also faces a charge of operating a business without a license. He was being held Monday afternoon at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Several of the Columbia-area H Rubin shops have closed in recent years including on Bush River Road and Garners Ferry Road. Other locations, including in Cayce and Orangeburg have remained open.

New homes in Lower Richland

Stanley Martin Homes has received a city land clearance permit to add 155 single-family homes to its Honey Tree subdivision in Southeast Columbia.

Honey Tree is located just off Leesburg Road on the southern border of Fort Jackson.

Homes in the first section of Honey Tree were priced at about $147,000 and up.

Openings

Brooklyn Express Pizza will open in the former Sabor Latin grill space at 701 Gervais St. in the Vista. ... The Crafty Crab restaurant is planning to take over the former Tin Lizzy's restaurant space at 700 Gervais St. Crafty Crab currently has a restaurant in the Northeast at 245 O'Neil Court.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.