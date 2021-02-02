Crafty Feast to return outdoors in spring; biergarten headed to Lexington

COLUMBIA — Crafty Feast, the craft fair featuring art, clothing and other decorative and useful items picked by a jury of judges, will return on April 18 as part of the returning Artista Vista event.

It will be the first return since late 2018 for the craft fair, which has been a Christmas holiday mainstay, filling the big downstairs hall of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

This time, the event will take advantage of hopefully good spring weather and be held outside at Lady and Lincoln streets with coronavirus precautions in place.

The event was founded by Debi Schadel and produced by some of the folks at Flock and Rally, the Columbia marketing firm she co-founded. This year’s event, however, will be staged by the Congaree Vista Guild

“The Vista District, which is so committed to the arts, was looking to add more opportunities for locals and visitors to connect with regional artists and makers at Artista Vista,” Schadel said.

With Flock and Rally focused more on marketing and communications than event management these days, it made sense for Crafty Feast to be staged this year by the guild, Schadel said.

The larger Artista Vista event, which highlights galleries, art installations and other attractions in the Vista, will run from April 17-19.

Biergarten in Lexington

Downtown Lexington will welcome a biergarten and restaurant, taking over a vacant spot at 102 W. Main St.

Navy Yard Biergarten and Restaurant is coming this spring and will offer nearly 11,000 square feet of outdoor space and more than 8,000 square feet inside.

The Navy Yard will offer Lexington’s largest selection of craft beer, a full food menu and also will host events, according to the restaurant’s social media.

The building formerly hosted a flooring business, Carpet One Floor & Home.

New generation at Chernoff Newman

Longtime Columbia advertising and public relations firm Chernoff Newman has put a new generation of leaders in charge of its major line of work in a bid to keep the firm moving forward after 50 years.

The firm, headquartered at 1411 Gervais St. downtown, has promoted three leaders at the firm to higher positions overseeing key service lines and made them investors in Chernoff Newman.

They are Heather Price, promoted to president of advertising; Peter LaMotte to president of public relations; and David Campbell to chief operating officer and vice chairman.

The changes ensure that the long-running marketing firm will continue to prosper under a new generation of leaders, said Lee Bussell, who remain as the company’s CEO.

In addition to its Columbia office, Chernoff Newman has offices in Charleston, Charlotte and Orlando.

True Street expansion

Several businesses are looking to open their doors in a building on True Street, just off Garners Ferry Road, according to a filing with the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals.

Applicants to put existing space to new uses include Fee & Tee's, an arts and crafts business; a daycare, Creative Kids Child Care Center; and two hair salons, Elite Kutz and TMC Hair.

The zoning board will hear appeals Thursday afternoon.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.