Construction to begin on 17-story student tower in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA — Construction is beginning on a 17-story student housing tower that will change the Columbia skyline, the companies involved have announced.

The privately built student housing project is called The Standard at Columbia, and is being built at the corner of Assembly and Washington streets on the edge of the city's Main Street District. That will put it about 15 minutes' walk from the Horseshoe at the University of South Carolina.

Demolition work at the site began last month, and more work on the large building's foundation is set for next week, according to Glenn LaFollette, marketing director for CRG, part of Chicago developers Clayco.

The Standard will offer 678 beds in furnished apartments of sizes ranging from studio to five bedrooms, according to a July 13 announcement from CRG and Landmark Properties, a national developer of private dorms. No rental rates were announced.

"There is strong demand for quality living options in the downtown submarket, and this project will deliver unsurpassed amenities to serve students at the University of South Carolina," Landmark Properties CEO Wes Rogers said.

The project is an estimated investment of at least $80 million.

Like many private student complexes, the Standard will offer some luxury amenities, including a rooftop pool area with hot tub, grilling stations and a workout center, according to the companies' statement.

The building will feature a parking garage with more than 400 spaces that will offer some public parking, a bit of public infrastructure that has been key to receiving property tax breaks from Columbia and Richland County.

The building had a long pathway to construction, with years elapsing between initial proposals and new designs. As recently as last November, the developers came back to a city panel with substantial design revisions that required renewed approval.

Other student housing projects also are underway in Columbia.

One, called the Nine at Columbia, is getting set to welcome students for the first time this August, offering about 380 beds at 1400 Huger St. in the Vista.

Another project approved by city council would bring about 279 apartments to 919 Catawba St. near the USC Greek village. It was not explicitly proposed as student housing.

The university itself began work in May on a $210 million student housing project, the Campus Village. It will include about 1,800 beds and a new dining hall on the south side of campus.

An eight-story private student housing project that had been proposed near Gervais and Pickens streets has become mired in court. Neighbors have sought to block its construction, arguing that the large project does not fit the University Hill neighborhood.