Columbia's Main Street loses a bistro but might get another restaurant

COLUMBIA — Another restaurant has closed in what once was one of the downtown's top dining spots.

Mom's on Main has closed its location at 1734 Main, across from Columbia City Hall. Postings on online restaurant sites indicate that customers showed up with reservations as far back as late September to find the restaurant dark.

Mom's on Main opened in late 2019 as an upscale Southern bistro with chef Chris Hyler. Plans called for a more casual lunch menu featuring seafood and burgers and a more upscale dining experience at dinner.

Another tenant seems to be in the wings. The restaurant's door bears an alcohol license application advisory for a new tenant, Ambrosia Taverna.

The building has had several tenants in recent years after a long run by one of Columbia's most famous restaurants, the Elite Epicurean.

For decades, The Elite Epicurean was a favorite dining destination when downtown was a less robust business environment than it is today, drawing many customers from the nearby city hall and courts.

Since it closed in 1997, several other businesses have tried to make the location up in the 1700 block work for them, such as upscale LaVecchia's Seafood and Al-Amir, which relocated to North Main Street.

It also briefly hosted dance clubs, but tenants have turned over regularly.