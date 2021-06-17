Columbia's hopes for Convention Center funding fall short of goal in state budget

COLUMBIA — The Midlands only can expect to receive $9 million from the state budget for a proposed expansion of the Columbia Regional Convention Center, substantially less than what had been sought.

The Senate allocated $19 million in its version of the budget for the project, pushed by Richland County's Senate delegation. But the House had allocated just $1, leaving the door open for negotiations.

Now the negotiating committee reconciling the two has agreed to $9 million, less than one-sixth of the cost of what could be a $60 million project.

Getting that is better than nothing but still underwhelming, said Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, who had helped push the project on the Senate side.

"I'm disappointed because Greenville and Charleston did much better than that," Harpootlian said.

Both regions in the past received larger allocations to invest in their public attractions. For example, Charleston received a total of $14 million from state budgets dating back to 2015 for the International African American Museum.

Harpootlian said that Columbia deserves a larger building that could host the same size events as those cities.

Columbia’s convention center currently offers 142,500 square feet, which makes it smaller than many others. Greenville’s center sprawls across 370,000 square feet.

Columbia's convention center would be expanded across its lower parking lot to add 75,000 square feet of exhibit or meeting space.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Many events pass on Columbia when they hear about its capacity, according to Bill Ellen, CEO of Experience Columbia, which manages the convention center.

Former Columbia mayor Bob Coble, who has been advocating for the expansion as an attorney at Nexsen Pruet, told The Post and Courier that the best plan is to take what the state budget process offers and move forward.

"We'll make this project work," Coble said.

Demand from conventions and other events already is showing that it will be strong in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Coble said.

The final version of state budget still needs to be passed and go to the governor's desk, where some spending likely will face vetoes.

If the state dollars are allocated, the convention center would look toward Richland County and the City of Columbia to make up the bulk of the rest of the cost, Coble said. Leaders of Lexington County, which helped fund the convention center's construction two decades ago, have made clear that they are unwilling to help fund expansion.

Developer Ben Arnold, a former Columbia resident, has put together a parcel of about 12 acres of land stretching from the back of the convention center down Gervais Street in the Vista. He hopes to put several high-end hotels and other multi-use buildings on the property.

Key to his project moving forward, according to Arnold: an expanded convention center.