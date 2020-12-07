Columbia's growth, a long pursuit helped it land a new airline, Silver Airways

COLUMBIA — For a mid-sized airport such as Columbia Metropolitan, landing another carrier to bring flights can be a long and uncertain pursuit, until the needed call comes in.

The airport's leadership reaches out constantly to current airlines and prospective new ones, talking about routes that the airport could add to its network and how successful current flights are. Still, in the end, airlines look mostly at their own data and make their own decisions, the airport staff said.

Columbia Metro recently announced adding a low-cost carrier, Silver Airways, providing an important added travel option. On the same day that Silver announced its plans for Columbia, it also announced plans to again serve Charleston, a market it has flown to before in years past.

Charleston is an acclaimed vacation destination and, in more normal times, an embarkation point for cruise ships. Its draws for airlines are obvious.

By comparison, Columbia has struggled to attract and keep low-cost carriers such as Spirit Airlines, which connected to Columbia, then left. While bringing a low-cost carrier such as Silver was a major goal for the team at Columbia Metro, ultimately it's the airline's call.

"I think it's going to drive the other airlines to lower their rates," airport executive director Mike Gula said.

Members of the airline staff regularly talk to the air service departments at the airlines, which monitor how busy routes are and look for other cities to serve or to add flights into.

They also attend conventions and other events regularly to meet with airline decision-makers, said Kim Jamieson, director of marketing and air service development for the airport.

The success of the three big legacy carriers that serve Columbia, Delta, American and United, can help provide proof to airlines that they should add service in the market, Jamieson said.

Before the pandemic, American Airlines had high demand for its flights from Columbia to Miami, Jamieson said. This showed that there was unmet demand for flights to Florida.

It also helped the airport make the pitch that it could use more flights that would be appealing to vacationers, Gula said.

Pre-pandemic the airline got about 70 percent of its travelers from business trips, 20 percent from the military and only 10 percent from vacationers. That's something the airline would like to improve.

Silver Airways could do that, serving tourist destinations such as Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. From there, the airline connects to seven destinations in the Bahamas.

It was not at such a pitch meeting, however, that Silver was persuaded to come to Columbia. Silver took its own look at the data and decided to turn to Columbia, with serviced slated to start Dec. 17.

The airline reached out to airport leadership to report that it was definitely interested in establish routes. It only took a few meetings after that for all details to be worked out, Jamieson said.

The airport is providing Silver some incentives, which is a usual practice with all air carriers, she said. Among the incentives: waived landing fees and terminal costs for the first year of the new service, plus 50 percent of those fees waived during the second year.

Among the factors that Silver looked at, according to Katie Loughlin of the airline, were: air traffic trends, area population growth, the pricing of potential competitors and driving times to destinations.

The airport should see lower fares overall with a low-cost airline coming to the market.

Midlands growth has been a major boost for Columbia Metro, Gula said. That was reflected in the airport serving about 1.3 million travelers in 2019.

"We had such momentum going into this year," Jamieson said.

The community has grown enough that it was time for more airlines, especially a low-cost one, to look anew at Columbia, Gula said.

"It's our turn now."