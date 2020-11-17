Columbia student housing tower developer clashes again with local design board

COLUMBIA — A long proposed high-rise student apartment tower planned for downtown Columbia next to Richland Library faced fresh criticism from local regulators last week, with the developer warning that time for the 17-story project to go forward is running out.

Developers of The Edge, the student housing project that features 679 beds atop a 405-space parking garage, brought a redesigned building before the city's Design/Development Review Commission.

The developers said they considered the changes fairly minor and oriented toward making the $80 million project more affordable in an economy when companies are looking to cut costs.

"We are under new constraints," said Jay Case, operating partner of CRG Real Estate.

Several members of the panel, however, thought the changes added up almost to a revised design. The panel declined to approve the redesign during their meeting. Instead, the board will hold a work session with the designers to make sure their concerns are addressed.

Members of the regulatory panel, which reviews building plans to make sure that they are compatible with the city's standards, found the latest design to include considerably less glass exterior than before. The plan also changes the color of much of the building, with brown stucco being used more.

"It has become incrementally a very different design," said board member Tom Savory, an architect with the firm Watson Tate Savory.

Case said he hopes the panel can iron out differences and then approve the plans at its Dec. 10 meeting, a short timeframe given the Thanksgiving holiday.

The developers intend for the building to be open in fall 2023 for students to move in, and that means that the schedule is getting tight, Case said. There's no time for a big redesign of the project and requiring one might end the project, Case said.

Board members said they were certain that the panel and the developer can find common ground quickly.

The Big Mo closes the show

The owners of The Big Mo drive-in in Monetta have shut down all plans to host events for the rest of 2020, citing the risks of the coronavirus and a lack of Hollywood new releases to show.

While drive-in movies have been popular elsewhere in the state, including at the company's other two drive-in theaters, the Big Mo has opted not to reopen for regular weekend showings, concerned over the possible spread of the disease when customers get out of their cars to socialize. It has hosted some special streamed concert events and free films.

In a note on its Facebook page, the drive-in said that they hoped that things would improve in 2021, with the promise of possible vaccines and a movie slate stuffed with delayed blockbusters.

For now, the owners are taking no more chances with the health of patrons or staff.

"Doing the right thing is sometimes a struggle," they wrote.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Space to grow in Southeast

Cason Development Group and commercial real estate agent Ben Brantley of CBRE are looking to jump-start an office park in southeast Columbia.

Shop Grove Commerce Park, located off the recent extension of Shop Road, has 38 acres of space and is being marketed as a destination for wholesalers, warehousing or office uses.

Brantley and developer Frank Cason see a lack of space for smaller-footprint businesses in Richland County, ones needing less than 100,000 square feet.

At least one speculative building will be built, with work to begin in 2021.

“We saw an opportunity to support an underserved segment of the industrial market and are thrilled that we are able to work with Ben to bring this project to fruition,” Cason said.

Buc-ee's brings pumps to SC

Look out, South of the Border. A big rival from Texas is coming.

Buc-ee's Travel Center, the popular Texas-based chain of mega rest stops sporting a beaver as its logo, on Thursday will hold a ribbon-cutting for its first South Carolina location near Interstate 95 in Florence. Gov. Henry McMaster will be among the dignitaries in attendance.

The location has more than 50,000 square feet of interior retail space and 120 spots to gas up.

Buc-ee's currently has 39 locations in Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

The gas station and rest stop will anchor a hospitality development at the location with 80 acres available. The site also is adjacent to 500 acres tagged for industrial development.

Openings and closings

Spectrum has opened its new retail store as part of the redevelopment of the 900 block of Harden Street in Five Points ... Philly Pretzel Factory has closed its eateries in Rosewood and Irmo, after about a year in business.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.