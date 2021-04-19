Columbia student apartments seek tax breaks in exchange for 11 public parking spaces

COLUMBIA — A proposed 279-unit apartment building near the University of South Carolina’s Greek Village and wellness center is seeking up to $7.8 million in tax credits, largely for a parking structure with only 11 public parking spaces.

That's not really the point, Columbia and Richland County officials say. The tax credit program for major development projects is really more about equalizing the county's higher than average tax rate with other major metro areas in the state, like Charleston and Greenville, where development has moved at a faster pace.

Still, except for two student apartment buildings, the majority of projects getting the tax breaks have included more of a public benefit, according a Post and Courier analysis.

In July 2019, the city of Columbia and Richland County councils approved the program offering 10-year joint tax breaks of up to 50 percent for large commercial and residential projects that exceed $30 million in investment. The incentive is capped at the cost of public infrastructure required to be included as part of each proposal with the idea that money saved would be spent on improvements such green space or a parking garage.

Five projects have been approved for the program to date. If the County Council signs off on the project April 20 and the city follows suit, the five-story Lofts on Lincoln could be the sixth.

Lofts on Lincoln's developer will spend money on improving things like landscaping and water and sewer, but most of their proposed public investments are in the $5 million parking structure.

Of the 559 spaces in the garage, only 11 would be for public use.

"I don't see that as a whole lot of public benefit out of 559 spaces," Richland County Councilman Bill Malinowski said.

There are also 17 parallel parking spaces on the street and 10 surface spaces on the property, just outside the garage, company representatives testified at county council meeting earlier in April.

Another student housing project, The Edge, on Assembly Street near the Richland County Library, was approved for up to $16.7 million in tax credits in June 2020 without any parking in its 405-stall garage available to the public.

By comparison, a $34 million mixed-use development on the former Kline Steel site, meant to bring market rate housing and retail to a busy corner of Columbia’s Vista entertainment district, would include a roughly 400-stall parking deck, with about 100 of those open to public parking.

In exchange for $7.38 million in tax breaks, the city could get a $53 million 310-unit housing and retail project on the old Capital City Stadium ballpark site. The bulk of the tax break would go to mitigating flooding of Rocky Branch Creek, which often breaches its banks, and a pedestrian bridge connection to Assembly Street.

And a $50 million apartment complex in BullStreet was approved for $7.78 million in tax incentives to recover the cost of building a 345-stall parking deck with 74 spaces for the public, a plaza and some surface parking.

"I'm generally not supportive of large student housing projects getting tax incentives," city Councilman Will Brennan said.

Like Brennan, city Councilman Howard Duvall said he would vote against the Loft on Lincoln project, though safety, not the lack of public infrastructure, was their main concern.

"That area is growing with logistical issues," Brennan said. "It is in such a train heavy area. And the railroad plans to close other cross streets, so there's only going to be one way in and out."

"Pedestrian safety issues are something the city needs to think about for all development, but especially when offering tax incentives," he added.

The University of South Carolina did not take a position for or against the project, but did send a letter voicing concerns for the safety of students crossing the nearby railroad tracks, suggesting fencing like what will be installed at the school's own Campus Village dormitory project as an added safety measure.

While the Loft's developers have said they plan to market the project to graduate students and recent graduates, it is well within walking distance of Greek Village and the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center.

"With 700 beds, it's going to put a lot more people into an area already congested with students," Duvall said.

The Houston-based Dinerstein Companies, whose other South Carolina property includes Sterling Campus Center apartment complex at the College of Charleston, bills itself as “one of the nation’s largest developers of multi-family and student housing communities,” with projects in 26 states.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2016, a proposed 141-unit apartment complex across the street, just to the west from the Lofts on Lincoln site, was nixed. That project, proposed by Pennsylvania developer Brad Brown and BET Investments, mostly contained one-bedroom units or studios, with just 33 one- and two-bedroom units proposed.