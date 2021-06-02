Columbia starts work on garages in BullStreet District; big student housing complex sold

COLUMBIA — The latest projects moving dirt on the BullStreet District belong to the city of Columbia.

The city is beginning construction on two parking garages at the site, part of the nearly $100 million in public infrastructure investment that the city has committed to help boost the huge redevelopment effort.

Work has begun on a six-story parking garage on Freed Street, which runs on one side of Segra Park where the Columbia Fireflies play. According to the building permit issued by the city, it is a $10.8 million project.

The other parking garage, at a value of $2.8 million for its initial phase, is being built on Sabal Street, near the REI outdoor store.

When fully complete, the two buildings would add more than 800 parking spaces to the site, according to Gregory Tucker of the city.

Building permits for both garages were issued May 3.

Work also is underway on the WestLawn Building, a five-story building with retail space on the ground floor and offices above. It's located not far from the REI and could utilize one of these new garages for customer and employee parking.

Other projects that will use the garages could be announced soon.

Reign Living sold

One of the newest student housing developments in Columbia has been sold to one of the biggest companies in the industry.

Reign Living at the Stadium, a 504-bed student housing project at 1105 Shop Road, has been sold to Preiss Co. by developer Reger Holdings.

Preiss is one of the top 10 private student housing companies, according to the statement reporting the sale from real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, which represented Reger.

No sale price was disclosed.

Reign Living at the Stadium has been a popular development, with a 99 percent occupancy already set for the next school year, according to the statement. That will be the second year that Reign Living is open in Columbia.

Wild in Irmo

Wild Birds Unlimited will be relocating its Irmo store to the Lake Murray Boulevard shopping center anchored by the Stars and Strikes entertainment center.

The current location for the store, which features bird seed, feeders and other equipment, is 1085 Lake Murray Blvd.

Rox Pollard of Colliers International-South Carolina is handling the new lease. The store will move this summer.

Nicky's Pizzeria exits Five Points

Citing slow business amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic, Nicky's Pizzeria will not renew its lease in Five Points, the owners posted on Facebook June 1.

The restaurant has been at 2123 Greene St. for eight years.

The pizzeria's other location at 102 E. Main St. in Lexington will remain open for business.

New camp in Eastover

A new camp for children with physical or mental health challenges will open its doors to its first campers this June.

Camp Cole will welcome its first visitors the week of June 15 to its campus in Eastover.

The camp's facilities are big enough to host up to 200 campers per night, and it also has its own pool, stables and medical center.

The camp will welcome students facing challenges from cancer to homelessness. It also will make its facilities available for other groups to use.

Its 40-acre campus is located at 1571 Crossing Creek Road in Eastover.

