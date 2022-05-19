Columbia Starbucks workers on strike, days after first SC store unionizes

COLUMBIA — Baristas at a Starbucks in Columbia are on strike following a push to unionize locations of the coffee shop across the country.

A handful of workers and supporters stood outside the Millwood Avenue location near downtown on the morning of May 19 striking after they said they have faced backlash from the company while trying to unionize — a process they started in early March.

The store was closed because of the walkout. Workers waved signs that read “We’re partners not employees” and “I’d rather be making coffee, but this is important” at passing drivers, some of whom honked in support.

“Our store has been facing a laundry list of retaliation for our unionization process,” said Sophie Ryan, a barista at the store and one of the strike's main organizers. “It just started with simple discrimination about dress code policies ... but slowly started to be people being threatened with being written up.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Starbucks executives have said in past efforts that while they don't want unions, they will "respect the legal process."

The strike came three days after a Starbucks in Greenville became the first store in South Carolina to formally unionize.

In Columbia, the strike started after the Millwood Avenue store's manager was fired over the unionization efforts, Ryan said.

The manager was fired for resisting managers who wanted her to participate in tactics to "scare her employees out of unionizing," according to a statement from the South Carolina branch of the Industrial Workers of the World union.

The Industrial Workers branch also accused Starbucks managers of threatening employees' benefits if they approved a union.

The Starbucks in Columbia has begun the process of voting to unionize. Results will be announced May 26.

Some customers came out to show their support.

“We wouldn’t have weekends off (work) or child labor laws, you know, if it wasn’t for unions," said Sara McBride, who said she lives in the neighborhood. "I think we need more unions in South Carolina, honestly."

Not all customers backed the walkout. One woman who stopped through the drive-thru told workers that she had worked for the company and thought Starbucks was a great employer.

A Starbucks representative told workers later May 19 to move from the front of the store, and the picketers moved to a grassy area in the parking lot.

In the evening, the striking workers met inside the store with a company representative. Several hours of meetings did not produce major progress, and workers intend to resume picketing at 7 a.m. on May 20, Ryan said.

"These conversations have only made it incredibly clear that management is not willing to address our concerns," said a statement issued by the strikers after the meeting.

Starbucks stores throughout the country have began to unionize since workers at a Buffalo, N.Y., location became the first in the chain to formally join a union in late 2021.

By early May, over 40 stores had unionized with 250 overall seeking to hold union votes, The Washington Post reported citing federal data.

Unionization efforts are happening elsewhere in the Carolinas.

Stores in Anderson and Sumter have petitioned to hold a union vote, and there have been labor organization pushes at stores in North Carolina in Durham and Raleigh, according to National Labor Relations Board data.

At least three Starbucks stores in Georgia and another four in Tennessee have petitioned to unionize.

Mike Fitts contributed from Columbia.