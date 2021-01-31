Columbia seeks state money for convention center expansion: 'No question that we need it'

COLUMBIA — The proposal to expand the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, put on the back burner since the coronavirus pandemic, is gaining momentum again even as travel slowly recovers from the virus' economic effects.

One sign of the proposal's revival: Gov. Henry McMaster proposed spending $15 million on the project in his executive budget of released earlier this month.

The Legislature takes the lead on allocating state dollars, but the governor's request of one-time money shows how serious backers of the project are about getting it moving again.

Other communities including Greenville and Charleston have received similar boosts for their visitor-boosting attractions from the state budget in recent years; now they are hoping Columbia can benefit.

Their hope is that the $60 million public investment, with the city and Richland County handling the rest of the cost, would spur multiple private projects including three high-end hotels on adjacent land. The end result, they hope, is the creation of a major draw for more visitors to Columbia's downtown.

The reasons to expand are the same now as they were a year ago, according to former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble, an attorney at Nexsen Pruet. Coble was the mayor of Columbia when the convention center opened in 2004.

Columbia's convention center is smaller than it needs to be, missing out on the bigger events the city could host because of a lack of major floor space, advocates said.

Columbia's convention center currently offers 142,500 square feet, which makes it smaller than many others. Greenville's center, for example, sprawls across 370,000 square feet.

Many events pass on Columbia when the hear about its capacity, said Bill Ellen, CEO of Experience Columbia, which manages the convention center.

One national group of Chevrolet Corvette collectors wanted to come to the city and put 90 sports cars in one convention hall. In the current building, that's not possible.

The expansion would add 75,000 square feet, building out into the lower parking lot, a possibility that was part of the building's original design.

"There is no question that we need it," Coble said.

Another proponent of the idea is longtime Columbia developer Ben Arnold. In recent years, Arnold bought additional land in the Vista to pair with longtime family holdings along Gervais Street, giving him a substantial parcel next to the convention center.

In 2019, Arnold proposed a huge redevelopment project there, including a four-star hotel in the Hilton chain and up to two others, apartments and a parking garage. Key to the plan for that project is an expanded convention center that brings guests to the area.

Despite the delay, Arnold said he remains committed to the project if the community will invest anew in the convention center.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The business of attending conventions was "put on pause" by the pandemic but should come back as strong as before or stronger, Arnold said. Mid-sized cities such as Columbia, which travelers more often drive to than fly, could be among the earlier destinations to rebound.

"We expect Columbia to be back faster than a lot of big cities," Arnold said.

If Columbia can get the expansion project launched soon, the funding might be even more affordable now, Arnold said, because borrowing rates are so low amid an economic slowdown.

"The need has not gone away, it has just been delayed by COVID," Ellen said.

Getting that done would get a huge boost from $15 million in state spending.

State dollars have helped other areas to build facilities including $5 million for a Greenville cultural and arts center last year. Charleston received a total of $14 million from state budgets dating back to 2015 for the African American Museum.

The initial construction of Columbia's convention center received $7.5 million in state support 20 years ago.

The bonds that financed the initial construction of the convention center are maturing and will be paid off. The money that has gone to paying those bonds should be enough to complete financing of the expansion if redirected in that way, Arnold said.

Even amid current budget concerns, some local government leaders support the expansion as a worthy idea. While the initial construction was a rare example of cooperation across the Midlands, the expansion will be backed only by Columbia and Richland County. Lexington County officials have made it clear that the convention center is not in their budget this time.

"An expansion would be great for our community," Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston said.

Livingston also agreed that municipal bonds for such projects currently are being offered at historically low rates. The project becomes much more attractive when considering the privately financed growth that it could bring, he said.

Howard Duvall, at-large member of Columbia city council, said he also likes the idea of expanding the convention center but is focused on the tough budget decisions the city faces.

The city cut its annual budget by $30 million and may have to do so again next year, Duvall said. Municipalities are feeling the pinch of reduced tax intake amid a recession, and local governments usually lag behind the economy in recovering from such a decline.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.