Columbia retailers say holiday crowds have been a bright spot in dark times

COLUMBIA — A Columbia shopper wanted a top-quality Italian-made espresso maker to add to her holiday, like one she saw in the swanky Williams-Sonoma catalog. Instead, she headed to the Gourmet Shop to buy the same model.

That purposeful shopper and others like her have helped to boost the holiday season, Gourmet Shop owner Amy Beth Franks and other local retailers say.

"That feels great," Franks said.

Whether trying to boost local business or just needing to get out of the house, shoppers have come out to brighten a dark year for local store owners.

"I'm very surprised and pleased," said Lainie Lewis, who runs the State Street Trading Company gift shop in West Columbia.

Lewis has seen customers coming in to find four or five gifts to purchase in one trip, more so than in years past. Not every shopper declares their intention, of course, but retailers said that consumers who wanted to help local stores out have backed up their words with spending.

"People are really coming in and shopping small," Lewis said.

November and December have been better months for Odd Bird Books, the small bookstore that opened in the Arcade Mall in downtown Columbia in 2020. That's good because the preceding months have been so slow, said owner Benjamin Adams.

People placing orders and dropping by to pick them up have been a strong point for the business at a time when people are less likely to come in to just browse, Adams said.

He also believes that some customers are going out of their way to boost his small business, which opened just one month before the pandemic began to affect sales and foot traffic.

Those shoppers are appreciated for helping buoy spirits as much as their spending, Franks said.

While the holiday season has been a refreshing upturn for local retailers, most said they still are not bringing in the kind of sales that would be expected in a regular year.

Franks said she is filled with gratitude for the diners who have come to the restaurant side of the Gourmet Shop, and for the restaurant's many outdoor tables. She also is grateful for her staff and shoppers, even if receipts for her Five Points business won't equal last year.

"I am trying not to focus on the dollars," Franks said.

December has been a decent month for Britton's, the upscale clothing store on Devine Street, according to store manager Perry Lancaster. A decent month, however, is a solid improvement over much of 2020.

"It has been challenging," Lancaster said.

When the pandemic closed many businesses, Tzina Brown of Sunrise Artisan Bath & Body in Five Points began focusing on her online store to sell soaps, lotions and other bath products.

Boosted by the high demand for soaps amid the pandemic, her online shop took off. Even with her Saluda Avenue store open for the holidays, online business still is outperforming in-store shopping for her.

Demand to keep both sides of the business supplied has kept her extremely busy in 2020 since she makes soaps and bath bombs herself.

"I can't wait for December 24th, because then I will be able to sit down," she said.

Businesses have been dealing with a different pandemic-related challenge: Keeping products in supply.

Franks orders much of her high-end kitchen merchandise for Gourmet Shop from Europe, and items have been slow to arrive. A bunch of inventory ordered well before Christmas might not be delivered until January, she said.

While the holidays have been a boost to local merchants, many expect that January and February will be more difficult, especially with the coronavirus still spreading quickly in the community.

With those months likely to be tough, it will be important for retailers that Washington follow through on more relief funds, Columbia Chamber CEO Carl Blackstone said.

The $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that Congress passed Monday sends $600 to most Americans, enhances jobless benefits by $300 weekly and puts $285 billion toward loans or grants to businesses with fewer than 300 employees. On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump assailed the combined $2.3 trillion package that included the COVID-19 bill, saying it gives too much in foreign aid and not enough help to Americans. His challenge to Congress to give more direct aid to families at home put into question whether the package will become law.

But Blackstone still expects relief to flow, whether Congress overrides Trump's potential veto or actually renegotiates.

And that will be a valuable boost to both the overall economy and retailers specifically, as the spending of those dollars could help them get through this crisis and on to better times, Blackstone said.