Columbia pharma firm wins contract to provide plastic single-dose COVID vaccine syringes

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's capital city is about to become an early distribution hub for a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ritedose Corp. has been selected as a subcontractor to ApiJect for the production of single-dose prefilled syringes.

SThe syringes will be used to administer vaccines for the deadly novel coronavirus that has ravaged the country and the world, the company said in a written statement.

Roughly 11.6 million Americans, including close to 190,000 South Carolinians, have contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March, according to the latest numbers. The virus has resulted in about 250,000 deaths nationwide, with more than 3,900 of those in the Palmetto State.

Ritedose, which employs upwards of 400 workers at a 270,000-square-foot facility northeast of Columbia, was approached earlier this year by Connecticut-based ApiJect Systems America.

ApiJect, the inventor of a prototype for a low-cost prefilled syringe, originally intended to reduce the need to reuse needles in the developing world. It received a $138 million federal contract to produce the devices in anticipation of a vaccine.

"To me, this was such an amazing opportunity," Ritedose CEO Jody Chastain told The Post and Courier Thursday. "This is what we're here for, to respond when the nation needs us."

The technology, which is called blow-fill-seal, that is being targeted by ApiJect and used by Ritedose molds the syringes or containers, fills them, and then seals it in one continuous motion to keep the contents sterile.

“In just a few months, the teams from ApiJect and Ritedose repurposed and upgraded equipment that provides the capacity to fill and finish up to 45 million prefilled syringes per month. Once under way, this work will involve a significant expansion of our Columbia operations and capabilities, which we will support with an increase in our South Carolina workforce," Chastain said in a statement.

As part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, Apiject helped with some $40 million in upgrades at Ritedose to get a vaccine out quickly while it builds out further capacity, spokesman Steve Hofman said.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

ApiJect also was approved for a $590 million federal loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to construct a 185-acre manufacturing campus, called the Gigafactory, in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. It will quickly package high volumes of vaccines, beginning with COVID-19, in the event of a national emergency.

“(The) loan enables us to transition as quickly as possible from the emergency short-term program of 45 million a month of dose capacity created under Operation Warp Speed to the Gigafactory’s projected capacity of 250 million doses a month," Franco Negron, CEO of ApiJect, said in a statement. "This project will ensure America is never caught short in its ability to fill and finish vaccines and injectable medicines necessary to respond to population-wide health threats, ranging from COVID-19 to any potential future bio-emergencies.”

The 10-year loan is conditioned on completion of a federal due-diligence process, and raising an additional $195 million of private equity.

The hefty investment has been criticized by some because the syringe is still considered an unproven device.

"The challenge that I see is that it is a completely untested technology and it is not clear to me what kinds of conversations ApiJect has had with the FDA or any other regulators," Nicole Lurie, a strategic advisor at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations told NPR.

"What testing has been done to ensure that the materials inside the containers don't interact with the compounds of various vaccines?" Lurie continued. "They probably need to be tested for each vaccine and especially each vaccine platform."

The Trump administration has leaned on the deal as a backup to glass vials, hoping to avoid the same equipment shortages and supply-chain glitches that plagued the early distribution of coronavirus tests.

Ritedose also fell under its own scrutiny from national security regulators when it was tapped by Apiject earlier this year because of its ties to a Chinese investment firm. The generic drug maker has been operating in South Carolina for 25 years but was acquired three years ago by Hong Kong-based private-equity fund AGIC Capital and Chinese pharmaceutical company Humanwell Healthcare, based in Wuhan, the province where the coronavirus pandemic originated. Chastain did not comment on the status of that probe but said Ritedose has cooperated with regulators.

This week, another Columbia drug maker, Nephron Pharmaceuticals raised the first beam on a $215 million expansion of its West Columbia facility where it hopes to also fill syringes when a vaccine receives final approval.