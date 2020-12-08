Columbia LED technology firm expanding into coronavirus sterilization equipment

COLUMBIA — As the coronavirus has led to concerns over indoor ventilation, a Columbia ultraviolet LED maker is selling its technology as an air sterilization system.

And it's expanding its Richland County manufacturing facility to meet this new found demand.

Sensor Electronic Technology Inc., a subsidiary of South Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys commonly known as SETi, is investing $55 million and will add 40 new jobs to its facility on Atlas Road, south of Columbia. The county is granting the company tax incentives in exchange for its capital outlay.

“We work every day not only to recruit new businesses to South Carolina, but to also take care of our existing companies like SETi," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

SETi has largely worked in the research and development sphere for the last 20 years, creating UV LED products for various uses, including in sensors, biomedical devices and home appliances. But business took off when COVID-19 raised the need for sterilized public spaces.

In a statement, SETi CEO Chae Kim said the company has struck a deal to include its technology in sanitation products made by RGF Environmental Group Inc.

RGF is based in Florida and has global contracts to supply air conditioner manufacturers with air purification equipment for HVAC systems.

SETi's technology may also gain traction with airlines as companies seek to keep their customers from contracting the coronavirus on flights, said Richland County Economic Development Director Jeff Ruble.

SETi's expansion will take place in multiple phases, the first increasing the company's production capabilities tenfold. The company did not disclose its current production capacity.

In the second phase, the company said it will upgrade its semiconductor equipment and full expansion is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2022.

To help cover the cost of expansion, SETi will receive a $250,000 state grant.

The Richland County Council Tuesday also awarded the company tax incentives, reducing the property tax rate SETi will pay on its new investments over the next 30 years.

“Their growth demonstrates how businesses can succeed here in Richland County," Council Chairman Paul Livingston said of the deal the county struck.

This deal is seen as another win that comes on the heels of one of the county's largest-ever economic development projects. Last month the county reached a tax abatement agreement with Mark Anthony Brewing, the maker of White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Lemonade, which is constructing a $400 million brewery in Lower Richland.