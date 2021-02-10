Columbia lawyer disbarred over numerous failures to follow up on his client's cases

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Supreme Court disbarred a Columbia attorney Feb. 10 amid multiple charges of failure to follow up on his clients' cases.

The court issued the order in the case of Mark E. Schnee, whose professional conduct has been under investigation by two legal review panels since at least 2017.

A disbarment order is the most drastic step the courts can take to sanction an attorney, ending a lawyer's right to practice law in the state's courts.

In its ruling the court considered numerous complaints against Schnee filed by clients. In one case, Schnee failed to follow up for his client who was seeking post-conviction relief and failed to communicate with his client at all for 19 months, according to the court's ruling.

In another case, Schnee failed for three years to follow up on a motion seeking reconsideration of his client's sentence of life without parole. The client's bid for post-conviction relief was not considered because the bid for reconsideration of the sentence still lacked a result.

Schnee also was accused of misleading investigators to exaggerate his efforts to move forward in several cases.

In a third case where his client was charged with attempted murder, Schnee failed to respond to a solicitor's communications about the possibilities for a plea bargain in the case.

That client eventually filed a complaint over the lack of effort in his defense and was assigned a new attorney.

The order also requires Schnee to pay more than $9,000 in reparations to three clients and $32,100 to the S.C. Commission on Indigent Defense, which had assigned him cases that the court found he failed to handle professionally.