Columbia issues more building permits amid coronavirus pandemic than in year prior

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has netted more development during the COVID-19 pandemic than in the eight months prior to the virus' outbreak in the Palmetto State, city leaders say.

Building permits requested totaled $471.4 million between July 2020 and February 2021, a 35 percent increase over the same time period a year before. That number includes commercial, residential and industrial construction.

From July 2019 to February 2020, the city had nearly $348 million in permit activity. In the full year from July 2018 through 2019, the city gave out nearly $430 million in permits.

"Columbia has had a banner year," Mayor Steve Benjamin said March 25. "It's representative of the fact that we never stopped working."

This, Benjamin said, sets the Capital City up significantly for economic recovery as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines increases industry confidence.

While many sectors of the economy halted amid the pandemic — restaurants and retailers were shuttered or operating at partial capacity for months, hotels laid off all but a skeleton crew of workers and manufacturing lines went offline due to disruptions in the supply chain — the construction industry never did.

More than a year later, the hospitality industry has yet to return to full strength but manufacturers are back.

And residents who were working remotely and could afford to flee lockdowns in large cities sent housing permits and home sales soaring to record highs in South Carolina and across the country.

Columbia also had several large economic development projects that propelled it ahead, including the WestLawn office and retail building on the BullStreet District campus that broke ground March 25.

Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte law firm, which will be the building's first tenant, signed its lease last July, even while experts continue to question what the future of office work will look like.

"They had the conviction, which in turn gave us the conviction to move forward," said Robert Hughes, president of the Greenville-based company charged with building out the BullStreet District, Hughes Development Corporation.

Hughes said they are targeting national and regional retailers the fill the 15,000 square feet of the five-story building's first floor. They also have another 35,000 square feet of office space available.

He said the law firm's move "hopefully gives someone else the confidence to come next door."

REI Outdoors and Starbucks also both opened at BullStreet within the past nine months. And Hughes said plans for a brewery on the site are still in motion.

Other large projects that proceeded this year around the city include: The Lady and The Palms at Lady apartments; The Nine Columbia student housing; and Cambria Hotel in the Vista.

These four projects alone represent $89 million in capital investment and all are slated to open over the next year, said Columbia's Economic Development Director Ryan Coleman.

There's also BlueCross BlueShield’s expansion creating 700 new jobs with $60 million in investment and the largest deal in Richland County's history, a Mark Anthony Brewing facility. The makers of White Claw seltzers and Mike's Hard Lemonade are slated to bring 300 new jobs and $400 million in investment when they open in July 2021.

Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Carl Blackstone said the disruption of the pandemic gave companies time to consider where they wanted to be located and expand and trends point to more movement to the Southeast.

He said Columbia is ideally situated to scoop up some of this business.

"We have a lot of good momentum," Blackstone said. "It makes me even more excited about 2022."