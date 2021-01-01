Columbia insurance tech founder Sam McGuckin launches his next startup

COLUMBIA — He sold his last venture to global technology and consulting firm Capgemini. Now Sam McGuckin is back to do it again.
McGuckin, the founder of TCube Solutions, and several former colleagues have started a new insurance-focused technical services company called Yovant. The name is a combination of "your advantage."
McGuckin said he is stepping back into the insurance services business to do "the same thing, only better this time," without the same pitfalls he faced when rolling out his first startup company.
McGuckin has a long history in Columbia's base of insurance technology and service. Starting as a programmer, he worked his way up to COO at Duck Creek Technologies. After Duck Creek, which builds insurance software systems, was sold to professional services giant Accenture in 2011, McGuckin, his wife Sandy and others, spun off into their own venture, TCube. By 2017, they sold off a company of their own.
"There's a lot of pent-up demand for that kind of expertise," McGuckin said when asked why he's going back into the same business area he just left.
Having a narrow focus is what set TCube, and now Yovant, apart.
The company will work with middle-market property and casualty insurance companies that want help implementing Duck Creek software within their business. It's all they do.
He's so confident in the demand that he's sure this new venture will be acquired in a similar fashion to TCube.
"Insurance companies invest a lot in analyzing who are the best drivers," McGuckin said as an example.
So, when a company goes through what it calls a "systems integration" of a new software platform, it is a multi-year, multi-million dollar initiative. And it takes a company like Yovant with the expertise to personalize the software for them.
Yovant and TCube employees know the software's capabilities and use it to help insurance providers microtarget their clientele, saving them money by ensuring they only insure someone with the specific type of background they're seeking.
Most large systems integrators have to be able to offer all kinds of services on multiple platforms. When those bigger companies can buy up a boutique provider like TCube it gets them a foot in the door with major insurance companies to sell them even more services.
Yovant has gotten started with four customers.
By comparison, when TCube sold it had 21 customers, taking about three years to build up to that level, McGuckin said. TCube was able to make inroads into major companies like Geico and Farmers Insurance later. Yovant, because of its founders' expertise, may rise in the market sooner.
The McGuckins didn't see themselves as serial entrepreneurs. They got into the startup game late in their careers, giving up cushy salaries and risking their life savings to do something different.
McGuckin agreed to get back on board as a mentor to his colleagues who wanted to launch their own startup. But, also, he wanted to help bring more interesting and high paying jobs to the capital city.
The selling of TCube to Capgemini shined a spotlight on Columbia as a place where tech companies can be created and grow, said Ryan Coleman, the city's economic development director.
"I think it’s great and I really have an appreciation for people, like Sam McGuckin, who are serial entrepreneurs and have that bug to build and create," he said.
Insurance technology contributes heavily to the city's economy, Coleman said, with roughly 40 companies and 15,000 employees in the area. His office is beginning work on a new analysis of the sector's economic impact.
Also, a peer group of mid-level startup companies that call themselves GrowCo, along with Richland County and the city of Columbia, have said they want to grow Columbia's base of technology companies. Serving their own talent needs, the group wants to work closely with the University of South Carolina to recruit graduating seniors into local companies.
Yovant is just one more company to both help serve and benefit from that purpose.