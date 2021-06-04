Columbia hopes new liaison will help troubleshoot for businesses with city issues

COLUMBIA — Concerned about limiting frustration for businesses, the city of Columbia has created a new liaison post to help them navigate city agencies.

Greg Williams started in the position in May. He's worked in the past for the city in its business license division as well as working for small businesses and the state Department of Employment and Workforce.

The key part of the job is being a troubleshooter for businesses, especially when they don't know who to talk to with the city to fix a problem, Williams told The Post and Courier.

That can be an issue arising from anything including getting a business license or special permits or questions about a water bill.

Often, Williams said, it involves making sure that the different "silos" of city agencies are in proper contact with each other.

It also gives business owners one point of contact when they hit a problem.

"It’s easier to call me than to call this person, and then call this person," he said.

Another part of the role is to teach business customers about how the city works, including being a guide as businesses navigate zoning appeals or other regulatory board issues, he said.

A lot of his role, he said, will be simply to teach business owners how the city operates, including who to contact and what documents are required, he said.

The position will be particularly important in helping new businesses through "the maze in local government," City Council member Will Brennan said.

"That's where he will be a strength," Brennan said.

Does the need for such a role mean that the city has some red tape that needs cutting? Brennan believes the city council should always be on the lookout for ways to do that.

Part of the challenges that business owners face in Columbia is simply that the city is growing, like much of the Southeast, Brennan said. That means more startup businesses launching, and it also can mean more rules to be navigated.

Williams sees an important part of the liaison's job as informing city council about the repeated friction points for business owners so that it can consider ways to address them.

“This position was created to examine and refine our processes," Williams said.