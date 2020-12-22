Columbia homeless shelters play role in Main Street redevelopment

COLUMBIA — Nestled among wine bars and steakhouses, salons and the Sheraton, the Oliver Gospel Mission men's homeless shelter now sits on nearly a full block of prime real estate in an increasingly upscale shopping and entertainment district along the capital city's Main Street.

While its director has said the space is cramped or the property could be put to other use in the commercial district, several relocation attempts have proven unsuccessful. So the charitable organization is leaning into the redevelopment rising around it while continuing to serve those with no roof over their head.

It started by opening a coffee roastery, but leadership says they're far from finished. And business organizations are taking notice.

“My sense is it's positive,” said Matt Kennell, head of the City Center Partnership business group.

Oliver Gospel has been in its location on the busy corner of Taylor and Assembly streets for 132 years, making it part of the downtown fabric, Kennell said.

“I’m sure there are people who would love for us to be somewhere else, but they still like the work that we do,” said Oliver Gospel's new director Travis McNeal.

Additions like student housing and the Mast General Store in 2009 kicked off the surge in popularity for a previously ailing Main Street. That put the shelter at the center of a balancing act between the progress of capitalism and helping those down on their luck.

Homeless people gravitate downtown because it’s where many public services are offered. But it can cause issues for businesses, from aggressive panhandling that deters customers to cleaning up overnight entryway encampments.

“Any city of any size is going to have homeless. Either you ignore it and have people camping out in the streets or you can respond to it like Columbia has," said Chuck Garnett, division CEO for Synovus bank.

Garnett stressed the role of Main Street businesses in establishing nearby Transitions Homeless Center, where he serves as a board member.

“I think Oliver Gospel does good work and I know Transitions does,” he said. “I’m glad they’re both there.”

Oliver Gospel's attempts to move to a new location have faced continuous pushback from neighborhoods.

Under the previous director, Kennell said the organization sought property near Fire House 1, located in the historic district dedicated to famous South Carolina architect Robert Mills and blocks away from Woodrow Wilson's childhood home.

More recently, they considered renovating the former Codgill Furniture building along Huger Street only to be confronted by an anonymous letter alleging a city-run conspiracy to move the shelter into the nearby Arsenal Hill neighborhood, home to the Governor's Mansion.

So the board has chosen to stay put and is now undertaking a feasibility plan for building improvements to keep the facility operating another 30 or 50 years, further entrenching themselves in the heart of the capital.

“That's my next dream,” McNeal said, after he was unable find space for a new, more modern shelter.

Kennell describes McNeal as an energetic visionary who knows the value of public relations.

“He really wants a beautiful facility,” Kennell said. “He really understands the importance of that.”

Before coming to Columbia, the North Augusta native led the Golden Harvest Food Bank in his hometown, feeding thousands across several Georgia and South Carolina counties. Under his watch, The Master's Table soup kitchen was built with a fountained courtyard, complete with overhangs to shelter people from the sun and rain, as well as heaters and fans in the ceiling for hot and cold days. Greeters handed drinks to those in line and escorted people to their tables as a restaurant host would.

Transitions was built in the same vein in 2011. Director Craig Currey said the modern brick complex was deliberately designed to be a source of pride to the community, tearing down an old hotel that once stood in its place.

Historically, soup kitchens and similar services have been in spaces like church basements, perhaps a bit rundown, McNeal said.

“Kind of like leftovers,” he said, but he wanted a nice space for those they served to offer some dignity and humanity.

It was the coffee roastery idea, which had been percolating before his arrival, that helped lure McNeal to Columbia, along with Oliver Gospel's new $10 million women and children’s shelter on Two Notch Road.

“When I hear that, what I hear is innovation,” he said.

Oliver Gospel had owned the space now housing the roastery since at least 2015, online county property records show. The building had been falling in before Hood Construction was contracted to remodel it. Now, it's outfitted with a modern industrial decor and exposed brick motif popular across the country.

Organizers originally just had rough-etched plans to roast coffee, giving Oliver Gospel clients a place to build work skills. It mirrored a facility board members had seen in California.

“But how do you spend that much money renovating and not create a beautiful space for the public to come to?” McNeal thought, so he proposed a coffee shop too, where all profits go back to the mission.

It's openness to work with the community that McNeal hopes will help the shelter continue in its everchanging environment.

"Otherwise you just have gentrification," he said, and the pushing of homeless people into far-flung areas of the city.

The work the shelters do also helps neighboring businesses by helping people get off the streets and into housing, Currey said. Since 2011, Transitions has housed 2,880 people.

According to a report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, in 2019 Richland County had the highest number of homeless people in South Carolina, at 851. But that number is down from the 1,518 homeless people tallied in 2013.

Other efforts by Oliver Gospel to date: The organization is purchasing flower planters for outside its building. And to provide some privacy to those it serves, it's bringing people into its courtyard while they wait for the doors to open, so there isn’t a line circling the block like a Steinbeckian scene.

“I want to do everything we can do to make this west side of Taylor Street the best it can be,” McNeal said, like recent work with church volunteers to paint the building and black metal gates along the street.

Among future betterment projects, McNeal would like to rebuild a structure that once stood in the shelter's courtyard, which would give the center 2,000 more square feet per floor to add housing and double dining room.

Looking across the street at two vacant buildings, he dreams for a space where the organization might open a non-profit restaurant with training kitchens, similar to The King's Kitchen in Charlotte or Edgar's Grill run by Goodwill Industries in Augusta.

Outside the downtown, McNeal sees potential for affordable permanent housing at the site of the women's shelter. He looks to models like House of Hope of the PeeDee, which broke ground in September on a 22-house tiny home affordable living community in Florence.