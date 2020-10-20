Columbia gets low-cost airline with multiple flights to Florida

COLUMBIA — A low-cost carrier will bring flights to three cities in Florida to Columbia.

Silver Airways will bring nonstop service to Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale from Charleston from Columbia Metropolitan Airport starting on Dec. 17.

The Columbia service will launch with two flights per week, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Fares were not announced, but they are as low as $49 one-way, according to a review of flights on the airline's website.

Columbia fliers have complained for years about the airport needing more low-cost carriers.

Silver Airways also will start flights to the same three Florida cities from Charleston before Thanksgiving.

Silver operates flights across six cities in Florida, from Pensacola to Key West, and the Bahamas. It also operates a Caribbean network based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The announcement of the new carrier comes as the airline industry weathers a huge downturn related to the coronavirus, which has resulted in cutbacks on flights. Silver originally announced Charleston flights beginning in May, but pushed those plans back because of the virus-related reduction in travel.

“As we all work to recover from this devastating year, this airline addition supports our focus on moving forward no matter what," said Mike Gula, director of Columbia Metropolitan Airport.