Columbia Fireflies, Prisma Health bringing COVID-19 vaccine out to the ballgame

COLUMBIA — This might be even better than catching a foul ball at the ballgame.

The Columbia Fireflies are teaming up with Prisma Health to make Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine available to fans who attend the upcoming games on May 28-29 vs. the Augusta Greenjackets.

The vaccine is free and approved for patients age 12 and up. It will be given on a walk-up basis, so no appointments are required.

Vaccine doses will be administered by Prisma Health on the right-field concourse from before the game through the end of the seventh inning.

Those who get their first vaccine dose at Segra Park on those two dates will receive a free Fireflies hat and a voucher to attend either of two games on June 18 or 19. At that time, those fans will be able to get their second vaccine doses, according to the team.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

“This is a great opportunity for fans that may not yet have gotten their vaccination to get theirs in a very unique, festive atmosphere,” said Fireflies team President John Katz.

Prisma Health also is changing its plans for administering vaccines, including adding vaccine services to selected physician practices.

It also is changing the hours at mass vaccination sites, and its mass vaccination site at The Ridge in Laurens will close permanently on May 21.

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia will continue to be a vaccination site, operating Wednesday–Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning May 25.