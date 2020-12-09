Columbia Fireflies get their new major league affiliation: Kansas City Royals

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fireflies will be affiliated with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Wednesday, replacing the team's long partnership with the New York Mets.

The Fireflies have been offered a 10-year affiliation, team President John Katz said in a statement.

“We’re excited that the Fireflies have been invited to join. We look forward to the details being worked out and giving fans in Columbia an opportunity to enjoy top-quality professional baseball for years to come," Katz said.

Katz said the team is planning to host baseball at the ballpark in 2021 under coronavirus precautions. The 2020 season was canceled across all of baseball's affiliated minor leagues.

"We’re hopeful that between now and Opening Day we’ll see tremendous strides taken towards returning to some level of normalcy," Katz said. "Whatever the situation when it’s time to ‘play ball,’ we’ll be ready as a staff and as a facility.”

The Royals' big-league roster includes former Gamecock Whit Merrifield. The club's minor-league talent is generally well-ranked in baseball circles. Top players in the Royals' system include Bobby Witt Jr., a shortstop considered one of baseball's top 10 prospects by MLB.com.

The Mets let it be known on Nov. 10 that they were only going to be affiliated with four clubs that were closer geographically or hosted at their spring training site. That left Columbia out, a fact the Fireflies first learned on Twitter.

“Did.....did we just get dumped via Twitter?!”, the team tweeted back.

Columbia minor league teams had been farm clubs of the Mets since 1983. The Fireflies benefited from that connection, especially in 2017 when football Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow came to town as the Mets gave him a chance as an outfield prospect.

The change comes as some minor league clubs are losing their affiliation entirely. The major league teams have decided to support just four minor league teams each, leaving other clubs to either become independent or to fold.

The Fireflies have had the advantage of one of the best facilities in the lower minor leagues. Segra Park was named Ballpark of the Year in 2016 by Ballpark Digest.

The ballpark was constructed by the city of Columbia at a total cost of $37 million as a centerpiece for the BullStreet District. The Fireflies take care of everyday maintenance, but the park officially belongs to the city.