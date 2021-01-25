Columbia could get growth boost from a work-from-home world, new report highlights

COLUMBIA — The economic upheaval of the pandemic could offer new opportunities to keep talent in Columbia, but a new report also highlights factors that are hindering the quality of life in the Midlands.

The opportunities and challenges were listed in the latest edition of the annual Midlands Regional Competitiveness report released Monday. The report compares Columbia with nine like-sized cities across the Southeast from Raleigh to Tallahassee, Fla.

The goal of the report from Engenuity SC, a nonprofit supported by leaders from public and nonprofit organizations focused on making the Midlands more economically successful is to measure how the region stacks up against similar cities in entrepreneurship, salary growth and quality of life.

This year's findings continue recent trends, including placing Columbia at the middle of the pack on such factors as supporting business innovation and growth of core economic sectors, which both were ranked 7th of the 10 cities measured.

While the core results are similar this year, the report also highlights what could be considered a possible opportunity: more companies nationwide have been prompted by the coronavirus pandemic to become more oriented toward remote work.

That creates an opportunity for Columbia, according to University of South Carolina research economist Joey Von Nessen, who helped prepare the report. The Midlands, largely because of its colleges, nurtures a sizable amount of talent but often sees those highly educated young people head to cities such as Atlanta or Washington for better opportunities. The area particularly loses talent with skills in the STEM categories such as engineering, Von Nessen said.

"It is also a strategic opportunity going forward," Von Nessen said.

Companies such as Google are embracing long-term remote work, creating an option for talented graduates to live here but work there. Inducements such as an affordable housing market and the local quality of life could make that an attractive prospect, Von Nessen said.

Columbia's ranking on livability in the new report was seventh of the 10 cities, a move up one place during the last couple of years. Helping to drive that livability appeal: Columbia's strong offerings in the fields of arts and recreation, which ranked third.

The report also highlighted areas where Columbia's quality of life seems to be slipping. One area was longer commute times, in part because so much of the local residential growth is in Lexington. That's creating more traffic and longer commutes to work, earning Columbia the eighth ranking of 10 cities in the report.

Traffic could be an increasing issue for several years to come as the Carolina Crossroads project to realign the Malfunction Junction intersection of Interstates 20 and 26 starts its construction.

Another challenge to the rankings of quality of life for the Midlands: violent crime. Columbia ranked 10th out of the 10 cities for rate of violent crime per 100,000 residents. The report cites research that has drawn links between issues of economic inequity and violent crime.

The nine cities used as peers for Columbia in the report: Charleston, Greenville, Augusta, Ga., Tallahassee, Fla., Knoxville, Tenn., Lexington, Ky., and Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greensboro in North Carolina.