Columbia bargain hunters line up to try new discounter Crazy Cazboy's

COLUMBIA — Ariel and Richard Castellano of Columbia just bought a house, so they decided to check out the new retail outlet coming to town, Crazy Cazboy's. They were not alone.
Hundreds of shoppers and the curious lined up around the big-box building off Forest Drive on Friday morning, looking for deals and a different kind of shopping experience than anything else in South Carolina.
Crazy Cazboy's is a liquidator of retail overstocks and discontinued items, getting its merchandise largely from Amazon but also other big-box retailers including Target and Walmart, according to operations manager Casey Hightower.
It's not a store for those who crave order in their lives. About 150 big, rolling bins are spread evenly throughout the store; there are no shelves or displays, though a few items are stacked in pallets.
Most of the items are all mixed together in the bins, with appliances next to toys and beverages. What ensues is a bit of a scavenger hunt as people try to find the best bargains for them.
The Castellanos were pleased with what they found after showing up before 7 a.m. to find about 50 people in line. (The line had started at 3 a.m.) They bought a coffee maker, other kitchen appliances and items for Christmas presents.
"I got what I really needed," Ariel Castellano said.
What makes Cazboy's different from any other discounter is its price schedule. All new items go on sale on Friday, with every item priced at $7. That price drops to $5 on Saturday and continues to drop until Wednesday, when all remaining items are 25 cents.
Shopping at Crazy Cazboy's requires use of their app and a $15 yearly membership fee, which now extends through all of 2021.
Bins with new items are brought out continually. Items tend to have an average retail value of about $50, though the restocked items during the mid-week, when prices drop, tend to be lower in value, said co-owner Jason Carrick.
The store is likely to be very crowded every Friday for the next month or two as shoppers try to get the best new bargains, Hightower said. The store tends to get very crowded again in midweek as prices drop to $1 or lower.
A limit of 300 shoppers in the store, which formerly housed a Hobby Lobby, meant that the line outside persisted well after opening.
This is just the fifth location for Crazy Cazboys, named for founder John Cassimus. Other locations are in Alabama or Pensacola, Fla.
Cassimus knew about the Columbia market because of one of the previous companies he founded, restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen.
Columbia works well because it had the right location for a big store in a busy shopping center, and because it had a great mix of potential customers to draw from, including military folks from Fort Jackson and college students, Cassimus said.
The store offers a huge range of new merchandise that can appeal to all demographics.
"No matter who they are, everybody loves a really great bargain," Cassimus said.
Many shoppers just after opening seemed to agree, filling carts with items for $7 each.
Jackie Easer of Orangeburg took a chance at getting up early to arrive at 6:30 for the 9 a.m. opening. She bought some housewares and even found a couple of dresses she liked.
Was it worth the early trip to Columbia for Easer? "It really was," she said.