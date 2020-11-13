Columbia at last gets an official Apple store, at least for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — Columbia will at last get an official Apple store — at least for the University of South Carolina community.
USC has an agreement with Apple to open a retail and service site on campus that will include up to five staff members that are certified Apple technicians. It will sell the full line of Apple products except for iPhones and service all Apple equipment, said Bill Kirkland, director of the university's Office of Economic Engagement.
The store will be open to USC students, staff, faculty and alumni.
Other Apple shoppers will have to continue to travel to company's stores in Charleston, Greenville, Charlotte and Augusta.
An online store likely it to be available before the end of the fall semester. A 1,500-square-foot store on the ground floor of the Byrnes Building at 901 Sumter St. will open in January when students return, Kirkland said.
The store, called the iCarolina Tech Hub, will offer Apple products and other brands for sale.
Students in the university's College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management will take part in the management of the store as part of their educations, for either internship or project credit.
The student role in operating the store will be similar to the McCutchen House, the restaurant on the university's Horseshoe that doubles as a classroom for students from the college.
USC is only the second university, after Creighton in Omaha, Neb., to offer such a learning arrangement that allow students to manage an authorized Apple store, Kirkland said. Creighton's store is called iJay.
The university has been working with Apple for about a year to establish the tech store and learning environment, he said.