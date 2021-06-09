Columbia area packaging materials manufacturer plans $20M expansion

COLUMBIA — A maker of packaging products in Richland County is expanding.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., located north of the Capital City in the town of Blythewood, is investing $20 million in its plant and expects to open 135 new jobs over the next five years.

The average wage for these positions will be $17 per hour.

In exchange, the company will receive a 30-year tax break from the county, paying a reduced property tax rate of 6 percent rather than the typical 10 percent corporate rate charged to South Carolina manufacturers.

IPG will also be able to buy down its tax bill another 50 percent over the next 10 years using a credit for all investments it makes in its facility.

Finally, the state Commerce Department approved IPG for a $200,000 grant to help pay for expansion expenses.

“This represents an exciting milestone for our operation in Richland County," IPG Vice President of Operations Shane Betts said in a statement, adding that the expansion is driven by both new and existing business growth for IPG

With dual headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, and Sarasota, Fla., IPG employs 3,700 people across 31 locations in North America, Asia, and Europe.

"The company’s success in our community is evidenced by this expansion project, and we are excited for the investment and new jobs their growth will bring,” Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston said in a statement.

“It’s always exciting to see an existing company find success and continue to invest in our state and people," Gov. Henry McMaster added.