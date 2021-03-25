Columbia-area conventions and events coming back as COVID-19 restrictions ease

COLUMBIA — Since reopening at the end of June, the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center has held 80 events, all against a backdrop of a travel industry ravaged by the international coronavirus pandemic.

This is a third of the convention center's normal load over the same time period — the center holds about 380 events annually, equivalent to roughly 30 per month — but it's better than the national trend, with the center even scooping up bookings that relocated from neighboring states with government-mandated attendance caps.

Meanwhile, outdoor-focused events on nearby Lake Murray, popular with recreational boaters and anglers alike, have been a draw throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Many venues across the country still have not held an event since shutting down or are still limited to gathering sizes of 50 to 100 for indoor events," said Sarah Britt, director of sales for the Columbia venue. "One huge strength for Columbia as we emerge from this is the ease of drive-in access from across the entire East Coast, as most people are more comfortable driving than flying right now."

According to the latest survey by the International Association of Venue Manager, only 48 percent of venues nationwide were open for events at the end of 2020. And of those that were open, more than half were at a capacity of 25 percent or less.

North Carolina has limited conference centers to 30 percent capacity. With COVID-19 case numbers dropping, restrictions there are only just now being relaxed — to 50 percent capacity — starting March 26.

Meanwhile, a total of 25,280 people have attended convention center events in Columbia — the largest being the L&L Exhibition Home & Landscape Expo at the beginning of March. With about 1,100 attendees over three days, people came in groups of 100 to 300 at a time to the expo, Britt said.

The average has been about 300 people per event.

The frequency also has started to pick up.

"February was our busiest month since reopening June 23, with events taking place 25 of the 28 days," Britt said.

But business conferences and food and beverage-centered gatherings have yet to return. A much higher percentage have been sporting events and public shows, Britt said.

Staffing of the center is still down 35 percent, according to general manager Cheryl Swanson, and revenues are about 30 percent of normal, said CEO Bill Ellen.

By contrast, those who promote visits to Lake Murray, the so called "Jewel of South Carolina," have seen interest increase three- and four-fold.

"People feel more comfortable in the great outdoors," said Miriam Atria, CEO of Capital City/Lake Murray Country tourism board. "Many of our marinas on the lake said it was the biggest year they've ever had."

Lake Murray will play host to four national fishing tournament events this year, Atria said.

Major League Fishing was on the lake with 30 anglers for its Wiley X Summit Cup in February and will be back at the end of April for its Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit. The Boat US Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship will be here May 26-27, with 200 boats and college anglers from over 42 states.

And while international travel restrictions delayed the USA Black Bass World Championship, the event has been rescheduled for November.

"We really haven't lost anything," Atria said.

In fact, the tourism board has picked up events, like a national women's sailing championship scheduled for the fall.

And they've upped their marketing of bird-watch tours for those wishing to see the flocks of purple martins that take to the skies over Bomb Island each midsummer's eve.

Atria expects to end the year with as many as 24 events, including two summer concert series on Jim Spence Island and the July 4 boat parade and fireworks.

The lake has seen a steady stream of visitors from up and down the East Coast, Atria said. Requests for information through the tourism board's website have come in from places like New York, Maryland and Virginia, and have had visitors stop in from as far away as Los Angeles.

The one tourism segment that has fallen off are tour buses, down 77 percent, which largely come down from the Ohio area and make a stop at Lake Murray on their way to the coast.

