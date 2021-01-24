Columbia area 2020 industrial real estate demand outpaces available space

COLUMBIA — This past year was one of unparalleled growth in Columbia’s industrial real estate market, firms say, driving new construction and raising rents. And there are no signs of that slowing in 2021.

While the economic recession, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has decimated offices, hotels and retail properties nationwide, the industrial sector so far appears intact.

New and expanding companies gobbled up 989,322 square feet worth of industrial space across the Midlands in 2020, and 447,720 square feet worth of new buildings was constructed, according to commercial real estate giant Colliers International.

There is also another 1.82 million square feet worth of space currently under construction — Lexington County’s 104,000-square-foot speculative building in Saxe Gotha industrial park, a 200,343-square-foot expansion at Nephron Pharmaceuticals, and the 1.26 million-square-foot White Claw brewery at Pine View Industrial Park. Another 931,000 square feet expected to break ground in the next 12 to 18 months.

Industrial rental rates rose 8.6 percent.

The scramble for available property is a far cry from predictions being made a year ago, when Cushman & Wakefield reported that new industrial construction across North America in 2019 outstripped demand for the first time after its yearslong e-commerce driven boom.

Tight inventories had been driving down vacancy rates but the market was finally reaching a balance, the company said in its 2020 outlook.

But then a pandemic-driven surge in online orders has led to demand for warehouses as companies struggled to get products to people's homes.

In Lexington County, for example, Home Depot took on another 68,040 square feet of space near its existing distribution center to use as a delivery location for e-commerce sales, according to Colliers. The residential construction and home improvement industry was one that continued to boom even while the virus has ravaged others.

There's still 124,740 square feet of space remaining in the building partially leased by Home Depot, which Colliers expects to have rented by the time Magnus Development is finished constructing it.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce trend has accelerated, with sales nationally increasing to $200.72 billion in 2020. Online sales are expected to make up 15 percent of all retail sales by 2022.

"I'm actually really bullish on a couple fronts," Magnus Development President Kevin Werner said of industrial property development.

His company stays busy building custom space for set clients as well as space built speculatively without a particular tenant in mind.

Werner said e-commerce has stated pushing the envelope on the size of what's being built. Traditionally, large 500,000-square-foot distribution centers have flocked to large cities, like Charlotte and Atlanta.

"What we're seeing now is more on the regional distribution side," Werner said. "Those buildings that had once been much more unicorn are all of sudden showing their head."

This year Werner plans to build a seventh 200,000-square-foot building in Lexington County Industrial Park and another in the new 803 Industrial Park near Columbia Metropolitan Airport. And next to that, he will build a speculative, 410,000-square-foot space.

Wealthy investors also found something of a safe haven for their money as traditional retail fumbled and industrial property values increased about 10 percent in 2020, according to a recent report by research firm Green Street.

For example, Brabham Oil Company, Inc., spent $4.73 on a 110,000-square-foot warehouse in Pinnacle Point Business Park in northeast Columbia. The purchase was an investment and the space has existing tenants.

Also, a Cleveland developer, Weston Inc., purchased a 37-property portfolio previously owned by New York-based Reger Holdings LLC. According to commercial real estate data provider CoStar, it was the largest single purchase of properties in the state in at least 10 years, making Weston one of the state’s largest privately owned real estate investors.

The company added even further to its portfolio with the $7.8 million purchase of the shuttered 285,000 -square-foot Akebono Brake plant at 201 Metropolitan Drive in West Columbia.

Even a Charlotte developer known for its work in the retail market has made a shift to industrial.

"We're going to see a lot of new players in industrial as they refocus to the sector that's doing well," Werner said.

With its announcement of a speculative building in Blythewood's Carolina Pines Industrial Park, Collett Industrial, a subsidiary of commercial real estate firm Collett, made its first foray into the Columbia market. The park is also home to a Belk distribution center and Husqvarna, among others.

“This announcement is in response to the high demand for Class A space in central South Carolina, and the market will respond well to Collett’s high-caliber industrial product," said Collier's vice president Chuck Salley.

“Columbia has been a priority market for us given its central location, excellent transportation infrastructure and strong labor force,” said Teddy Hull, principal at Collett Industrial.

The company is also planning to construct up to 702,000 square feet of speculative industrial space at Willimon Business Park in Greenville.

