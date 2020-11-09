Columbia airport passenger counts cut in half by pandemic, but holiday boost expected

COLUMBIA — The coronavirus outbreak has cut annual passenger counts in half at the Capital City's airport heading into the holiday season.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport can usually rely on a seasonal bump from University of South Carolina students traveling home, but with the in-person classes ending at Thanksgiving, the airport won't net those post-turkey return flights or Christmas travel dollars.

"I anticipate that it will be better than the last few months but it’s hard to tell," airport director Mike Gula said. "It is safer to fly now more than ever but that’s hard to convince the traveling public given the pandemic."

Meanwhile, the airport has lost $8 million in revenues, a 31 percent drop over 2019, Gula said.

A 57 percent drop in parking money has coincided with the decrease in passengers. Rental car and airport restaurant and vendor revenue is down 30 percent.

Outside the airport campus, convention centers aren't being booked and hotel occupancy has lagged — 53 percent in October compared to the usual 67 percent average, according to the city's tourism entity, Experience Columbia.

"It’s painful," Gula said. "Like everybody else, we're in survival mode."

The majority, about 70 percent, of travelers fly in and out of the Columbia airport for business, Gula said. Military flights make up another 20 percent.

While business travel has yet to return, Gula said military flights have picked up.

Nearby Fort Jackson, the Army's largest training base, has resumed chartering flights for those traveling in for training or out to their next posting, said spokeswoman Leslie Ann Sully. The base trains 45,000 basic combat soldiers annually and another 24,000 graduate each year from other Fort Jackson courses.

Still, with no in-person attendance of graduation ceremonies at the base, the community is missing out on a large chunk of the 225,000 visitors the military installation usually draws to Columbia annually.

The return of Family Day visits and in-person graduations won't be considered until after the new year, Sully said.

"The industry is hurting," Gula said of the aviation sector.

The airport has allowed payment deferrals on some of the fees it was owed. Airlines were also receiving federal relief funding, but that ran out at the beginning of October and Congress has failed to reach an agreement on another stimulus bill.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport received $8.5 million in federal CARES act relief funding, which Gula said it is using to keep its 62 full-time employees on payroll. In all, about 1,800 people work on the airport campus, when including airlines, shippers such as FedEx and UPS and concessionaires.

But the airport is now down to 18 flights a day, as airlines have pushed pause on flights to New York, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

"So we’ve taken a major hit," Gula said, and he worries any routes that might have had marginal numbers before the pandemic could be eliminated permanently.

The airport did just land a new low-cost airline, Silver Airways, which will begin multiple flights to Florida starting Dec. 17. But with draws like Disney World limiting capacity and cruise ships not sailing, it may take more time for those passenger counts to grow.

Industry analysts predict it will be another three or four years before national air passenger numbers fully return, Gula said, due to a fear of flying amid the pandemic or the financial hardships it has caused for many.

What gives Gula hope is that the Capital City isn't reliant on leisure travel.

"I don’t think business travel is going away completely so we're kind of insulated in that sense," he said.

The airport had entered 2020 with a lot of momentum, coming off 13 percent growth in 2019 passenger numbers and logging a total of 600,000 boardings last year.

Boardings are at 246,000 so far this year.