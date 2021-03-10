Columbia airport last major SC metro area holdout for Southwest Airlines

COLUMBIA — Southwest Airlines' announcement it would be adding flights to Myrtle Beach in time for the summer travel season, left the Capital City as the sole major metro area in the state without service from the Dallas-based low-cost carrier.

Airlines have been rushing into vacation markets like Myrtle Beach and Charleston, hoping to pick up revenue after what has been a devastating year for the industry. With leisure travel only making up 10 percent of flights in and out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport, the city has so far been left behind.

But as the industry restructures, some believe that could change.

U.S. carriers are expecting net losses topping $35 billion for 2020, according to industry analysts, ending a decade worth of profitable years during which companies upgraded planes and hired thousands. The year marked Southwest Airlines’ first annual loss in nearly five decades, with the carrier down $3.1 billion and significant relief not expected until the second half of 2021, at the earliest.

Now carriers are looking for profit anywhere they can find it. Since the beginning of 2020, Southwest has added routes across the country, with 17 new airports reached.

"This pandemic has totally changed what airlines are looking for," said Mike Boyd of Colorado-based aviation consulting firm Boyd Group International.

A year ago, Southwest would not have considered Myrtle Beach due to its seasonal nature, Boyd said.

"They've changed their strategy entirely," he said.

For example, the Gulf Coast city of Sarasota, Fla., is suddenly the fastest growing airline market in the country.

"The Florida market is so hot right now," said Columbia Metropolitan Airport manager Mike Gula.

Columbia has seen its own success with flights to the Sunshine State as it lured in ultra-low cost carrier Silver Airways at the end of last year.

For the first two months of 2021, Silver had 890 people board its planes to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, said Kim Jamieson, director of marketing and air service development for the Columbia airport.

Columbia has struggled to hold on to low-cost airlines in the past, with carriers like Spirit coming and going quickly, Gula said.

But he's hopeful Silver will change that, and maybe even encourage another airline to look at the Capital City.

"As the summer months approach and more and more individuals are vaccinated, we are hopeful that these numbers — as well as the numbers of all of our other airline partners — will only continue to increase," she said.

A decade ago, Southwest launched its first South Carolina flights from Charleston International Airport. Service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport followed in April 2011 when the company purchased an existing Upstate carrier, AirTran Airways.

Population growth in the Midlands has been a major boost for Columbia Metro, Gula said, with the airport serving about 1.3 million travelers in 2019. Currently the airport is seeing 1,000 people come through its security checkpoint daily, compared to 1,400 to 1,500 pre-pandemic.

The surge into leisure markets is based on the assumption business travel is going to be less, even after spread of COVID-19 is brought under control.

"I can virtually do a meeting with you," Boyd said. "I can't go play golf at Myrtle Beach by computer."

But Boyd says not to rule out Columbia entirely, despite the fact 70 percent of its flight bookings are related to business travel. He points to another pandemic-induced trend of residents and industry fleeing the high rent and public health lockdowns of larger cities for smaller metros with a lower cost of living and doing business.

"Big cities are not the playground they used to be," Boyd said, a trend he expects will peak over the next five years.

Boyd said not only has Southwest chased leisure markets, it has also entered places like Boise, Idaho, Eugene, Ore., and Fresno, Calif., which are all business-heavy.

In his own state of Colorado, the airline will begin making 13 daily flights out of the military town of Colorado Springs, 80 miles outside the major hub of Denver. This was a route the company had turned down a year ago, Boyd said.

Southwest is accomplishing this spread by moving planes, not adding to its fleet. The number of flights into larger cities is being reduced and those planes are being put to use elsewhere.

"This is a reorganization process," Boyd said, one he believes Columbia could be poised to benefit from.