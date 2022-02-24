Closed Columbia Lizard's Thicket up for sale, but new location slated for Lexington County

COLUMBIA — Local restaurant chain Lizard's Thicket will not reopen its restaurant that closed during the pandemic but is working to add a Lexington County location.

The Southern food restaurant chain's location at 402 Beltline Blvd. in Columbia has been closed since August, with the company citing staffing challenges for the move. Workers at that restaurant were asked to help at other, busier locations.

Now the decision has been made to put the site up for sale, Lizard Thicket's Chief Executive Bobby Williams said.

In the end, he said it did not make sense to bring staff back to the site.

"It's just not profitable without a drive-thru," Williams said.

Lizard's Thicket drive-thru sales have risen during the COVID pandemic. Drive-thru and carryout sales generate about 60% of revenue, he said, up from about 45% before the pandemic.

All but one of his 13 current restaurants have drive-thrus, Williams said. The Forest Drive location does not have room to add one and has gained traffic with the closing of the Beltline Boulevard restaurant, he said.

Ideally, Williams said, another restaurant would take over the chain's Beltline site, which is fully furnished.

There already have been some interest in the location from potential buyers or renters, he said, declining name the prospects.

A drive-thru will be a key design element in the new restaurant the chain is adding in the White Knoll section of Lexington County, Williams said.

The new restaurant site is just off S.C. 6, near its junction with Platt Springs Road.

That restaurant is still being designed so an opening there is likely to come in 2023, Williams said.