Claflin University leads 7 SC recipients of huge donations from MacKenzie Scott

Claflin University, Voorhees College and five S.C. nonprofits were celebrating Wednesday after receiving major donations from MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Claflin, nestled in Orangeburg, received a $20 million gift, the largest in its 151-year existence as a historically black college.

"Excited is an understatement," Claflin President Dwaun Warmack said.

Voorhees College in Denmark was another recipient, getting what it called its largest donation ever, $4 million.

United Way of the Midlands said it has received a $10 million donation, that group's largest gift ever.

Other S.C. organizations receiving a donation were Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, YMCA of Greater Spartanburg, CommunityWorks of Greenville, and Meals on Wheels Greenville. Some organizations said they could not disclose the amount of the gift.

The gifts were part of about $4.2 billion in donations announced by Scott, who said she had accelerated her pace of giving in response to the economic effects of the coronavirus.

"This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," she wrote in announcing donations to 384 organizations across the country.

Scott's assets have been buoyed by the increase in the stock price of Amazon, which she helped Bezos to create, and her personal wealth recently was estimated at $60 billion. She wrote that she was looking to help organizations that are striving to overcome poverty and to help the disadvantaged.

At Claflin, the gift will empower numerous programs that strive toward those goals, Warmack said.

The $20 million will be used to help with keeping college affordable for students and boost the university's endowment, he said. It also can be a bolster to research efforts focused on the reasons poor and minority residents of South Carolina generally suffer from worse health care, and on illnesses, such as diabetes, that contribute to health problems.

Such a sizable single gift also allows Claflin to work on some special priorities, too, Warmack said.

Some of the Scott money will be used to boost a campaign to build a student union on campus that also could be an entertainment center for the community. Orangeburg has neither a bowling alley nor a movie theater near campus.

"We hope this serves as a catalyst," he said.

Warmack hopes the gift will bring added attention to the Orangeburg college, often rated as an overlooked gem in college rankings.

"This will help us get out of the idea of best-kept secret," he said.

There are no plans for a MacKenzie Scott building on campus, however. Warmack said that Scott and her team wanted attention to go to the organizations receiving the gifts, not to her.

Voorhees will put the $4 million it received to a variety of uses, including scholarships, deferred maintenance and faculty health care, according to a statement from the historically black college.

Sara Fawcett, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, learned of the $10 million gift to the group just over a week ago and still seems stunned.

"I can't even put into words about how grateful I am," she said.

Scott has focused her donations on organizations that help the disadvantaged and help people improve their financial standing, and those criteria work well with the goals of United Way, Fawcett said.

The team at United Way will have to meet with community groups and local leaders to figure out how this gift can improve the whole capacity of nonprofits in the Midlands. This is the kind of once-in-a-career gift that allows a nonprofit to build on its capacity to face additional challenges, she said.

Rick Callebs, CEO of YMCA of Greater Spartanburg, described the gift as transformational, though he said he could not disclose the amount.

"It's the largest we've ever gotten," he said, adding that he received word that his organization was selected the day before Thanksgiving.

"It’s been like walking on a cloud for a month."

Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands is not yet releasing the amount of the sizable donation it received from Scott, said Crystal Hardesty, director of communications for the nonprofit.

The organization likely was designated for its ability to teach job skills to staff members and help them launch work careers, Hardesty said.

Goodwill will have to take some time to look at how to use its donated funds to build its capacity to help, she said.

Ryan Gilchrest contributed to this report.