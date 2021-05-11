Church in Columbia's Lower Richland to add senior residences; Aldi will close to remodel

COLUMBIA — A 12-acre senior living complex is planned for the area near Bible Way Church on Atlas Road in the Lower Richland area, the second major housing development to partner with the church.

The complex will have 196 apartments for those age 55 and older and be four stories high, according to the application filed with the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals.

On May 6 the board gave the developer approval for buildings with a median height of 48 feet and a peak height of 55 feet. That exceeds the city's limit for such developments of 40 feet.

Many of the customers of the $21 million project will be between the ages of their mid-60s and into their 80s, so a four-story project that uses elevators and does not create long walks makes the most sense, said Nick Andersen of Dominium, the developer that is working with the church on the project.

Most developers today try to offer nine-foot ceilings rather than eight-foot, so even a three-story building of the same design would require a variance, Andersen said.

Without the variance, "it becomes a lot less attractive project," Andersen said.

The project still needs a zoning change from the city to be fully approved.

It's the second affordable housing project to be approved adjacent to Bible Way in the past six months.

The church is working with another company, Armada Development, on an affordable apartment project also on adjacent land, called Villages at Congaree Pointe.

That project, intended to provide affordable housing for all ages, received approval of a height variance in December.

Bible Way Church has used a nonprofit foundation to hold land for years that it now is turning over to developers for selected projects.

The projects come as Lower Richland is undergoing a development boom that has some residents concerned that the rural nature of the region will be overwhelmed.

Local Aldi to close temporarily

Shoppers who love to bargain hunt at Aldi will have to find other spots starting later this month.

The Aldi location at 7610 Garners Ferry Road will close on May 24 for interior renovations and already has begun reducing its inventory.

The store is expected to reopen after the redesign in mid-June, according to posted signs.

The discount grocer, founded in Germany, has been pursuing a plan to expand or renovate all its U.S. stores since 2018.

If you can't wait for bargains, Aldi does have four other Midlands locations: in Irmo, Lexington, West Columbia and Northeast Richland.

Revamping a historic building

The historic building at 1525 Bull St. is receiving a facelift with a plan to offer it as office space.

The Beverly Apartments building is getting an exterior work to bring it more in line to its historic appearance, according to an application on file with Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission.

Windows will be replaced and other exterior fixes will be made to bring the building more in line with its historic appearance, according to the application submitted by owner Harris Cohn.

The building, built in 1912, will have room for 12 offices, according to the application for Bailey bill tax credits.

Building on Garners Ferry

If you think Garners Ferry Road has a lot of fast food places, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Two more locations with drive-thrus were approved May 6 by the Board of Zoning Appeals at 7550 Garners Ferry Road, in the Walmart shopping center that already has Popeye's and Taco Bell locations.

Burgers? Coffee? We'll have to wait and see, because no occupants have been identified yet.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.