Chapin-area marina on Lake Murray redeveloping, under new ownership

COLUMBIA — The new owners of Putnam's Landing are planning a multi-million dollar rebuild of the long-time Lake Murray boat marina near Chapin.

"Putnam's Landing has been kind of a staple of Lake Murray because of its location right in the center of the lake," said Brandon Crutchfield, who took ownership of the 7½ acre property in February.

Constructed some 50 or 60 years ago, Crutchfield remembers stopping at Putnam's for cheeseburgers as a kid while his family was out boating.

Now Crutchfield, who also owns nearby Marine 360 boat dealership, wants to restore the marina, located in a growing lakefront area.

Once complete, the marina will have new docks — expanding the number of boat slips from 43 to about 120 — and will also offer dry-stack storage.

There will be a lakeside convenience store, a sports store with supplies for activities like tubing and skiing, and pay-at-the-pump fueling stations.

Crutchfield also plans to bring in food trucks during the summer to serve up meals to go.

Lots of cleanup has already taken place, with the removal of sunken boats and sewage drainage from the former campground, Crutchfield said.

The developer has submitted an application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for approval of the changes, which he expects will be an 8-month process. After that Crutchfield will need the nod from Dominion Energy, the utility company that manages the lake and its hydropower dam, as well as from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

If approved, he will open up applications to those who wish to rent out space to store their boats there.

"In that part of Lexington County off Wessinger Road the housing market is absolutely booming," Crutchfield said, with thousands of new homes built in the neighborhoods just outside Chapin within the last 5 years.

Across Lexington County, in 2020 alone, more than 2,200 new lots were granted preliminary approval. And in 2021, more than 600 new single-family homes have been permitted countywide.

With that growth comes new boat owners with nowhere to store their watercraft, as many of the marinas on Lake Murray have two to three month waiting lists, Crutchfield said.

Meanwhile, boating reached a 13-year high in 2020, with more than 310,000 new powerboats sold across the country — levels not seen since before the Great Recession, according to National Marine Manufacturers Association.

And South Carolina ranks seventh in the U.S. for boat ownership, with one in 10 South Carolinians having one, according to numbers from the state Boating and Fishing Alliance.

"I think it will be a welcome and improved addition to Lake Murray," said Miriam Atria, president of Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

In her nearly 40 years with the tourism board, she has seen the number of marinas in operation dwindle as the so-called "Jewel of South Carolina" has grown in popularity.

"To see something new and improved go there will be good for all the lake," she said.