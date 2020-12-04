You are the owner of this article.
Carolina Ale House closes location in Columbia's Vista, citing pandemic's toll

Carolina Ale House
The Carolina Ale House in Columbia's Vista district closed this week. Mike Fitts/Staff

 By Mike Fitts mfitts@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Carolina Ale House this week closed its location in the Vista, citing the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The restaurant and bar posted a note on its Facebook page, saying that the location was closing after 12 years.

Carolina Ale House will continue to operate its Harbison location.

"While we hoped for a different outcome, it is unfortunate but necessary that we close at this time," according to the Facebook post.

The Ale House was a two-level presence in the Vista, a sizable investment in a restaurant and sports bar on less-trafficked Lady Street more than a decade ago.

Its large upstairs bar opened onto a rooftop terrace. 

The restaurant chain has made other changes recently. It has closed a restaurant in downtown Charleston, while keeping locations open in Summerville and Myrtle Beach. 

The company continues to operate six restaurants in South Carolina, part of a chain with 27 locations stretching from Durham, N.C., to Miami.

The company also launched plans to reduce the size of its restaurant in downtown Greenville to only the upstairs space, freeing up the downstairs for a new tenant. That plan predated the pandemic and was not a response to it, owner Chris Sullivan said.

