Capital City ballpark redevelopment to begin late summer, starting with flood control work

COLUMBIA — Developers of the former Capital City Stadium site say they're down to their final federal permit requirement and hope to begin work on the project this summer, starting with roughly $5.4 million in flood remediation in the Olympia and Grandby Mills neighborhoods.

Columbia city officials and various other developers have been trying to overhaul the abandoned baseball park property on Assembly Street, less than 2 miles south of the Statehouse and 1 mile west of Williams-Brice Stadium, for a decade now.

Previous iterations included plans for a Walmart in 2011 that was heavily protested by the neighborhood and then a Kroger, which was scrapped in 2017 after the grocer backed out of the deal.

Now it's set to become a 310-unit apartment complex, called The Ballpark, with 20,000 square feet of public retail space, said Andy Weddle of Connecticut-based Weddle Real Estate Investments.

Following an extension, granted by city council in October 2020, the developers had a May 1, 2021, deadline to close on the purchase of the property. While the sale still has yet to close in full, Weddle said his team made another deposit toward the $1.65 million purchase price to garner more time.

The project has been slowed, in part, as developers have sought federal approvals for flood mitigation, a process that has taken longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have received the permit application and it is currently being reviewed," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement. "We cannot predict a time frame as to if and when a permit may be issued."

The application was submitted in June 2020, according the Corps' website.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Weddle's proposal is a modification to a previous permit approved in 2017, following a 16-month review process, when Kroger was considering the site. The new plan will no longer affect any wetlands and adds downstream flood controls.

If approved, the developers would start at the Congaree River and work their way east, waiting until the end of the University of South Carolina football season to begin work on sections of Olympia Avenue and Bluff Road in an effort to avoid already heavy traffic caused by game day crowds.

Weddle said the first step is to remove an abandoned CSX railroad trestle near the Congaree River he said is currently "acting like a dam" as it catches debris flowing downstream. Behind the Mills apartment buildings, he said they would dig out sediment that has collected in Rocky Branch Creek.

Then, they would unearth an underground tributary to the creek, which runs through concrete piping, rerouting it into a newly dug, above ground, natural-bottomed channel. Also, to help water flow to the Congaree River, they will add a new culvert and replace 70-year-old culverts at Olympia Avenue and Bluff Road with larger ones.

The developers, in exchange, have been approved for a 10-year, up to 50 percent property tax reduction to reimburse them for the cost of the flood zone improvements.

All of this is expected to take about eight months to complete, once the permit is issued, Weddle said. Demolition of the stadium and construction of the new one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment units will likely be completed in 2023.

Weddle said they've also started to get calls from potential retailers, including a clothing store and a gym considering the site.