Biscuits and books: Columbia café opens inside Richland Library

COLUMBIA — Don't get gravy on the books, but a locally run place known for its biscuit sandwiches has opened at Richland Library.

Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits has opened a café inside the main Richland Library branch downtown on Assembly Street.

Rambo's will offer its big biscuit sandwiches for breakfast or lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the library's main floor café space (except during the Martin Luther King Day holiday Jan. 16, when the library is closed).

The eatery staged a soft opening last week and now is fully up and running.

The eatery could become more popular this fall, when The Standard at Columbia, a high-rise private student dormitory with more than 650 beds, opens next door to the library on Assembly.

The huge biscuit sandwiches on their menu at the library site include the bacon, egg and cheese, the chipotle pimento cheese and sausage and a classic biscuit with gravy.

They also offer avocado toast and a build-your-own bowl of grits featuring blue corn grits from Congaree Milling Co.

Rambo's got its start attracting hungry crowds at the Soda City Market and then opened a brick-and-mortar location at at the corner of North Main Street and Confederate Avenue in late 2020, which remains their main location.

The eatery is a project by owners and husband and wife Todd and Renee Adams of Columbia.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the library previously had a different restaurant in the same space simply called The Café.