Bi-Lo store on Garners Ferry sets closing date for April; Artista Vista announces return

COLUMBIA — The Bi-Lo store at 7830 Garners Ferry Road is set to close on April 4 , according to signs at the grocery, with no new buyer announced.

Many other Bi-Lo locations have been acquired by Food Lion or KJ's Market, as the parent company of Bi-Lo closes out the brand, which as deep roots in South Carolina. Southeastern Grocers did not return a request for comment on the future for this store.

Location could be the problem for this store. It's only one mile from the major Walmart shopping center on Garners Ferry, with an Aldi location also nearby. Food Lion already operates a store a couple of miles further down on Garners Ferry, across from Lower Richland High School.

Food Lion has completed its takeover of several former Bi-Lo locations, including the Devine Street store that formerly was known as the "Gamecock Bi-Lo."

Artista Vista announces spring revival

Artista Vista will return on April 16-18 with a series of events designed to keep visitors safe as they highlight the artistic assets of Columbia and the galleries of the district.

The events will include a gallery crawl in the Vista on April 16 where all participants will be required to wear masks, and there will be a digital art crawl for screening from home.

Art Day at Stormwater Studios will be held on April 17, where studio spaces will be open to exhibit artworks from Lewis + Clark and One Eared Cow Glass, among others.

The April 18 events will include the return of Crafty Feast, the juried arts and craft sale that has been on hold since 2018. This year's event will be held outdoors at the corner of Lincoln and Lady streets for added safety.

The April 18 events conclude with Live on Lincoln, a ticketed outdoor performance event on Lincoln Street that will include performances by local arts organizations and food from Blue Marlin restaurant.

Chick-Fil-A reopens in Five Points

The Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Harden Street in Five Points reopened for business on March 9 after a major indoor and outdoor renovation. It had been closed since November.

The renovations include a two-late drive-through, intended in part to help alleviate past traffic back-ups at the popular location, which sometimes would back up cars onto Harden Street.

The renovations also included work on the kitchen and dining areas.

Azalea looks to spring

The folks behind Azalea Coffee Bar are looking to the week of March 29 as a tentative date to open their business in the heart of the Devine Street corridor.

Azalea is focusing on women's roles in the coffee business, saying they often do much of the work of coffee production but rarely get to lead the businesses. Azalea only will feature coffees produced on farms owned or managed by women.

After some pop-up success at events such as Soda City Market, the founders raised more than $4,000 from crowdfunding to bring their own full-service cafe into being.

Get a vaccine and a discount

Upscale clothier Britton's is taking an usual step to encourage their customers to step up and get their coronavirus vaccinations completed.

Customers at the Devine Street store who say they have completed their vaccination course can get a 20 percent discount on purchases.

The offer is a way to emphasize optimism about the future after a difficult year, owner Stacy Levinson said. One year ago, the store was closed for one month amid the first coronavirus lockdown.

Do you know of other local businesses in the Midlands that are taking extraordinary steps to encourage customers to get vaccinated? If so, tell me about it at mfitts@postandcourier.com.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.