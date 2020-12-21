Bi-Lo in Lexington is sold, will become a Piggly Wiggly in 2021

COLUMBIA — A Bi-Lo store in Lexington will become a Piggly Wiggly, the latest sale of a Midlands location for the longtime grocery stalwart.

The Bi-Lo at 760 U.S. 378, located west of downtown Lexington at the junction with St. Peters Road, will become a Piggly Wiggly, according to a release from C&S Wholesale Grocers, which supplies groceries to many independently owned Piggly Wiggly stores.

The location could be a key one for Piggly Wiggly, which does not currently have any Lexington County stores, according to the grocery chain's website. There are two locations in Columbia, on Devine and North Main streets.

The buyer for this store is Charles Starbuck, a first-time investor in a Piggly Wiggly, according to the C&S statement.

The deal is expected to close in mid-January, after which the store will be rebranded.

Another Bi-Lo in Pooler, Ga., near Savannah also is being converted into a Piggly Wiggly, the company announced. It's the latest in a round of sales as Southeastern Grocers eliminates the Bi-Lo brand as a separate chain to focus on other brands.

In September, Southeastern announced the sale of 23 locations to buyers including KJ’s Market IGA and Lowes Foods.

Frank Outlaw founded Bi-Lo in 1961 in Greenville. The supermarket chain was based for years in nearby Mauldin.