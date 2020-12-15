Belk invests in its future with upgrades at distribution center near Columbia

COLUMBIA — Belk is increasing its investment in the Midlands at its distribution center at Carolina Pines Industrial Park in Blythewood.

The Charlotte-based retailer has announced an investment of an additional $2.5 million for upgrades in the distribution center, first opened in 2000.

“This investment reflects our continued commitment to the community and our confidence in Richland County’s workforce,” Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a statement.

The distribution center employs from 78 to 103 people based on seasonal demand.

Last week, Richland County Council extended the fee in lieu of taxes agreement for the Belk facility for a further 20 years.

“Belk’s distribution center has been a fantastic employer, and County Council is pleased to assist the company as it expands its operations,” Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston said.

The company reached its original requirements for the tax break, of creating a $9.5 million investment and 125 new jobs, by 2005.

Belk now operates three stores in the Columbia area: Columbiana Centre, Richland Mall and the Village at Sandhill. The company has almost 300 stores across the Southeast from Maryland to Texas.

The long family-owned business was sold in 2015 to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm, for a reported $3 billion.

White Claw spurs park expansion

About 429 acres of land adjacent to Pineview Industrial Park near Shop Road and Interstate 77 has been sold to Richland County, a parcel that will be used to connect a rail spur to the recently announced White Claw brewery and canning plant.

The land was sold by Garners Ferry Development and the Wyman Boozer Estate, in a deal brokered by Tom Milliken, Tombo Milliken and Nelson Weston of NAI Columbia real estate.

The $400 million investment by Mark Anthony Brewing marks Richland County's second largest economic development deal in history.

The county purchased the added land and will deed 30 acres for the rail right of way. Palmetto Railways will construct and operate the spur, Richland County Economic Development Director Jeff Ruble said.

The remaining acreage will be marketed by the county for future industrial usage, including a possible supplier to the brewery, in the park that also includes fiberglass maker Jushi USA.

"Rail access makes the park more marketable," Ruble said.

This marks Richland County's second recent industrial land purchase. In August 2019, the county spent $26 million on more than 1,300 interstate frontage acres in Blythewood to develop a new business park.

Ruble said the county purchased that property knowing it may not be filled for some time to ensure it wouldn't be overtaken by nearby residential or commercial building.

Smoked coming on Main

The latest venture on Main Street in Columbia by the Middleton family is Smoked, a restaurant and bar that promises oysters, smoked meat and an on-site microbrewery. They hope to open it in fall 2021.

Smoked will be an upscale restaurant, with what the family expects to be about $35 to $45 average checks. In it will be a bar area, an oyster bar, an outdoor patio and a private dining area. Additionally, the upstairs area will hold two apartments, a four bedroom and a one bedroom.

The family described it as their first full-fledged restaurant, with their other businesses pairing food with additional concepts. David Clarey has more on the family's plan for the space and how their hospitality business work together.

Roastery for improvement

The Oliver Gospel Roastery, nonprofit effort of the downtown shelter, held its official grand opening last week at 1120 Taylor St.

The cafe is designed to offer a spot for customers to get coffee or food and to give those in need a place to learn the job and life skills as they work to overcome homelessness and other challenges.

Lance Cooper, director of public relations for the shelter, also serves as the master roaster for the coffee operation.

Bars surfing the coronavirus wave

Local bars are adjusting their business plans to cope with the slow business of the coronavirus pandemic. The Whig at the corner of Main and Gervais is open again after almost nine months for takeout food and a limited number of reservation-only tables. ... The Hunter-Gatherer has announced that it has temporarily closed its Main Street location to focus on The Hangar site near Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport in Rosewood. Tables will be widely spaced out there, and a curtain will separate the indoor side from the fresh-air section with doors open. ... Restaurant and bar DiVino Rosso has reopened in a redesigned format with a new chef in the Vista, just down from the former Divino's location on Gervais.

David Clarey and Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.

