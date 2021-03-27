Battle over Columbia bars could trigger a statewide reckoning on liquor sales

COLUMBIA — The debate over the bar culture of Columbia's Five Points could become a cloud in the drinks of bar owners and patrons statewide.

With his legislative proposal, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian said he is simply spelling out exactly what a 19th century state constitutional provision means about how much food a restaurant must serve to get and keep an alcohol license.

Bar owners, however, see a major challenge to their businesses in what he proposes, especially spots that sell higher-priced cocktails or wine and concert halls.

"People don't come to cocktail bars or music venues to eat a full meal," said Joe Clarke, who owns the Greenville cocktail bar Vault & Vator.

The South Carolina constitution defines a restaurant eligible for a liquor license as one that is “primarily and substantially” in the business of serving meals. But there is no specific threshold and, under state law, bars are lumped in with restaurants.

Under Harpootlian’s bill, that would be 51 percent of a business’ gross revenue coming from food and nonalcoholic beverage sales.

To him, the term "primarily" has an obvious interpretation: more than half of revenues. It's not just serving snacks and having a stove somewhere in the back of the business, he said.

Harpootlian said he is open to arguments that the number should be somewhat less, but that discussion has not really started.

"I am willing to talk, but no one's talking to me," Harpootlian told The Post and Courier.

There would be no way to reach that 51 percent threshold in a place like his, Clarke said, even with a bolstered menu because consumers expect something different.

Clarke said his cocktail bar is a place people visit to hang out and socialize, then maybe have an appetizer to snack on with their mixed drinks.

It's not a restaurant and should not be regulated as one, he said: "It's a different business."

The math of how a bar bills its customers for drinks could change under such rules, said Craig Nelson, owner of Charleston cocktail bar Proof.

In other states, bars have sometimes priced out the ingredients of a drink for tax or revenue reasons, Nelson said.

That means that the customer gets a bill charging them $4 for juice, $2 for ice and water and $4 for the liquor in a drink. That way, the alcohol does not make up the majority of the bill.

"I feel there could be a lot of revenue lost for the state," Nelson said.

The focus of Harpootlian's ire has been the bars catering to a college-aged crowd in Columbia's Five Points.

Soon, 11 of those bars are facing court hearings over getting their liquor licenses renewed, a tactic that Harpootlian and other neighbors have used to prompt change. The first hearing in those cases is scheduled for late April.

Neighbors say that drinking-related misbehavior has worsened in recent years, spilling over from the bars into their neighborhoods. In four of the protests, the University of South Carolina has joined with neighbors, saying that bars have been encouraging irresponsible drinking.

The college bars at the focus on the debate could never pass a 51 percent test because so much of their substantial profits comes from selling drinks.

"The Five Points bars won't exist if they have to serve food," Harpootlian said.

The state constitution's limit needs to be clarified in some way, he said, because it cannot simply be ignored. It was drafted to shut down the wild saloons that dotted the state during the post-Civil War years and still applies.

If people believe a new set of rules for bars is needed in South Carolina now, they need to amend the state constitution, the senator said.

Harpootlian hopes his bill, which has had one committee hearing already, can move forward to the Senate floor soon, though he acknowledges that getting it passed and sent to the governor likely means a two-year process.

Not everyone shares Harpootlian's view of what the constitution requires, however.

Bakari Sellers, a Columbia attorney who has defended bars in court over alcohol license protests, argues that the law doesn't conform to Harpootlian's definition of what constitutes being primarily focused on serving food.

Sellers points to wording in state statutes that says that anyplace with a liquor license needs only to be ready to prepare food and to have an available menu of items. In his view, there is no implied level of required food sales as Harpootlian argues.

Instead, Harpootlian is interpreting the law the way it can help him in his drive to change Five Points, he said.

"The law is pretty clear, it just doesn't say what he wants it to say."