As hot summer months loom in Columbia, home prices already scorching

COLUMBIA — Home prices in the usually staid Columbia real estate market continue to sizzle upwards, according to the most recent market data.

The median price paid for a home in the Midlands in the first four months of 2021 was 17 percent higher than in the same period last year, according to data from South Carolina Realtors.

That price has jumped the $200,000 threshold for the first time, rising from $184,000 to almost $216,000 in 2021, according to the report.

Those increases are far above what this market traditionally has posted, which is normally a steady growth in value of 3 percent to 5 percent annually, said Karen Yip, who owns her own Columbia real estate firm.

"I always describe us as the turtle in the race," Yip said. Prices have steadily gained momentum recently, however.

Downtown Columbia is one of the hotter parts of the market, said Graeme Moore, owner of The Moore Co. real estate.

One reason is because inventory is even tighter than elsewhere in the region, Moore said.

In this kind of market, many different parts of the Columbia area are seeing prices rise. In Irmo and St. Andrews, the median home price was up 22 percent so far this year over the same period in 2020. The Northeast showed a similar increase of 16 percent.

The downtown market posted an incredible 48 percent increase in that time. In Lexington, it was almost 13 percent.

There are numerous out-of-town customers looking at Columbia, Yip said.

She has had one client buy in the Irmo area who works in Greenville and another local buyer who will work remotely with a Philadelphia company.

Columbia is still a more affordable market for them, Yip said.

The median home price in the Greenville market is higher than Columbia, at $245,000, according to SC Realtors data. Philadelphia's median price is even higher, at $265,000, according to the real estate website Redfin.

The really tough part of the market, in every part of the Midlands, is for those looking for homes priced at $250,000 or below.

Any home in that range is going to attract multiple offers immediately, with bidding likely to go above list price, said Olivia Cooley, owner of her own real estate firm in Irmo.

She has been counseling sellers to let offers come in for a few days and set a deadline, instead of jumping at the first one.

As great as the market is for sellers of homes in that price range, buyers are struggling to cope, Cooley said.

They need to be immediately ready to go see a house and decide on an offer. Frequently, those shopping at the more affordable part of the market will have to make six or more offers before they succeed.

"We have a lot of buyer fatigue," Cooley said.

That is especially true for consumers trying to buy with a Veterans Administration loan, according to Cooley. Those come with additional duties for the seller and other challenges, so in this hot market they can lose out.

"Most sellers are not even looking at a VA offer," she said.