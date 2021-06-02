Apartments, spa, medical practice latest Middleton projects headed to Columbia's Main St.

COLUMBIA — The developers that have built a series of hospitality and medical businesses on Main Street are moving up to the next block north.

The Middleton family has filed renovation plans for the buildings at 1728 and 1730 Main St., just up the street from their other projects that include The Grand bowling alley and the Good Life Cafe.

In the revamped 1700 block buildings, the Middletons plan to relocate two of their existing medical businesses. The building will become home to the Revive spa and Main Street Physicians offices, according to Charlotte Knoop, spokeswoman for the Middletons' businesses.

The buildings also will be refitted above ground level to offer six luxury apartments, Knoop said. Work is expected to begin before the end of 2021, she said.

The Revive Wellness Studio offers customers intravenous fluids in a spa setting, whether for medical treatment or quick rehydration, such as the Hangover Hero IV session. It also offers cosmetics treatments such as Botox or other skin injections at its current site, 1619 Sumter St.

Main Street Physicians is a general and geriatric medical practice. It's currently in a different building owned by the family at 1614 Main St.

These are only the latest projects to be added to the Middletons' ambitious list for Columbia.

They currently are working on a huge brewery project and adjacent $17 million office building on North Main Street, plus the Smoked restaurant project on Main in the 1600 block planned for the fall.

The 1700 block has shown a bit more life in the past couple of years with the additions of jazz club The Joint and Transmission Arcade and Bar.

The plans for the renovation of the historic buildings, which date to the beginning of the 20th century, will have to be considered by the Design/Development Review Commission, which meets next on June 10.