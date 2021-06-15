7-Eleven adds another location in Lexington; former Taboo store demolished

COLUMBIA — Lexington County is getting more Slurpee options.

A new 7-Eleven, the fifth in the county, is set to open soon at 5229 Sunset Blvd., near the intersection with Mineral Springs Road.

Exterior work is complete on a new freestanding building including gasoline pumps.

7-Eleven, a convenience store chain that has its roots in Texas, had not been a major brand in the Midlands. Now it has five Lexington County locations including Platt Springs Road and U.S. 1 near Lexington High School.

The 7-Eleven Co. did not respond to an inquiry on a opening date.

Next to the 7-Eleven is set to be the location of a Fins Car Wash, a subsidiary of the AAA auto club. Fins will offer individual car washes or monthly subscriptions for unlimited washes, with a discount for members of AAA.

Fins already operates four locations in the Charleston market and two in Greenville.

No Taboo to see

A long-controversial business location quietly ceased to be in recent weeks.

The former Taboo adult bookstore at 4716 Devine St. was demolished in recent weeks, and the longtime building has been leveled. No new plans for the site have been announced.

The bookstore operated for years in a former Taco Bell location and remained open for years despite the efforts of city officials.

Shortly after the store opened in 2011, Columbia City Council passed an ordinance limiting when sexually oriented businesses can operate, putting the heat on the business.

Taboo shifted its inventory to redefine itself as a novelty store and remained open for years despite the city's pressure. It eventually closed at the end of 2019.

New grocery coming to West Columbia

Construction is underway on a Hispanic grocery and restaurant in West Columbia.

A Supermercado Garibaldi is under construction just off Jarvis Klapman Boulevard, not far from the Walmart shopping center and Interstate 26.

The project is being built by M. Dillon Construction of Columbia.

Buying houses online

A growing national player in the residential real estate market is opening in Columbia.

Opendoor.com is launching in the Midlands starting June 15, the company is announcing.

The company's business model is simple: it offers to buy a seller's home right away, saving customers the wait and stress of what can become protracted negotiations.

It's designed to give consumers fewer bumps and more predictability as they sell and want to move, including no need for showings: the company makes offers using video walkthroughs.

The company began operating in one other S.C. market, Greenville, in April.

