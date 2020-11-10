4 new businesses give Columbia's Village at Sandhill some new retail momentum

COLUMBIA — Four new business arrivals at the Village at Sandhill show progress in the leasing of the huge retail and residential development in Northeast Richland.

Three new businesses are coming to the Town Center Place section of the village.

andChicken will take over a restaurant space in Town Center Place. Work in the space already is underway.

494 Event Center already is using about 5,000 square feet in the village as a rentable event space for gatherings.

Legacy Martial Arts is planning to use about 4,000 feet of space in Town Center Place for a training center.

Elsewhere in the village, other investments are taking place, too.

Lowes Foods has taken over the former Bi-Lo grocery store there and is renovating the space to its standards, even as the grocery store remains open. New signage is out front to notify customers of the change.

Also in that part of the village, a space of more than 3,000 feet is being converted into Red Effect Infrared Fitness, a space with 60 minute high-intensity training classes and saunas with infrared light.

Infrared light is touted as a healthy way to improve exercise recovery, better skin and reduced swelling. The fitness facility is signing up early members even as renovations continue. Red Effect is expected to open this winter.

Overall, the Village at Sandhill has weathered the challenges of 2020 well, according to Patrick Palmer, retail services director for NAI Columbia.

Almost all closures at the village, Palmer said. have been because of national decisions by chains such as Victoria's Secret, which has slashed its number of locations.

Another plus for the complex: Richland County is replacing stoplights at the intersection inside the village that leads to Two Notch Road, hoping to reduce a persistent traffic backup there.

Longtime carpet retailer closes

Flooring by Cogdill closed Oct. 31 after 50 years in business in Columbia.

The family-run business has been located at 1700 Huger St. in the Vista since 1987, and that warehouse facility is for sale.

With the third generation of the family looking to pursue some different business ventures, it was time to close up, said Lloyd Cogdill. He and his brother, Garry Cogdill, for decades had run the business founded by their father, Bill.

Sign up for our Columbia business and real estate newsletter. Get all the latest industry happenings from the Midlands, plus exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The main challenge for a local carpet and flooring firm is the competition of big-box retailers, he said.

It no longer makes financial sense to maintain a huge, 45,000 square foot space to hold 150 rolls of carpet to choose from.

Another challenge in the flooring business: being able to find and retain skilled installers, a physically taxing line of work, Lloyd Cogdill said.

What's next? The brothers are moving into the real estate property management business.

Human Bean in the Northeast

Summit Commons Shopping Center on Hard Scrabble Road in Northeast Richland will expand with a new outbuilding.

The outbuilding will be home to The Human Bean, a drive-thru coffee shop, and a Smoothie King eatery. Other space is available in the outbuilding, part of a plaza that is anchored by a Food Lion.

The separate outbuilding will be home to the second Midlands location for The Human Bean. The first is in South Congaree. It has drive-thru lanes on both sides and a walk-up window, plus outdoor seating.

Carrie McNeil at Cape Asset Management of Charlotte is overseeing leasing for the remaining space in the expansion.

Irmo Lock comes to Cayce

Irmo Lock Company, after 30 years in business there, is opening a second location at 538 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, to be named The Modern Locksmith.

The company, which also works with digital access to locks and security systems, now is accepting appointments through its website.

John Gregory of NAI Columbia helped the company to purchase its additional building.

Make sure to get our weekly Columbia Business newsletter. Sign up here.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.