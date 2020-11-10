4 more Columbia-area Bi-Lo groceries will switch to Food Lion next year

COLUMBIA — Four more Columbia-area locations of Bi-Lo have been sold, with Food Lion acquiring the grocery stores in a deal announced Tuesday.

Food Lion will acquire the stores at 4464 Devine St. and 6021 Saint Andrews Road in Columbia along with the 2453 Charleston Highway and 300 Knox Abbott Dr. in Cayce.

In all, Food Lion announced the acquisition of 62 Bi-Lo locations in the Carolinas and Georgia, the latest step in the selloff of Bi-Lo locations as its parent company winds down the brand.

The Devine Street location for years was known as the "Gamecock Bi-Lo," with an official university affiliation and a separate area to sell memorabilia.

The groceries will continue to do business under the Bi-Lo name until the affiliation change takes place in the first four months of 2021, according to a Food Lion statement.

"We look forward to opening these stores early next year and welcoming our neighbors in these towns and cities into their new Food Lion.” Food Lion President Meg Ham said in the statement.

Several other Bi-Lo locations already have been transferred to Food Lion or other purchasers, including Lowes Foods.