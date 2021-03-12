100-year-old buildings in Columbia's Vista being converted to apartments, office space

COLUMBIA — A 100-year-old pair of buildings is being revamped this spring to bring something that Columbia's Vista needs, according to a local architect: more apartments that are not aimed at students.

The buildings at 1209 and 1211 Gadsden St. near Gervais have served a variety of purposes in their history, according to Scott Garvin of Garvin Design Group.

The most recent use was by an industrial parts supply company, B.W. Clark. That company recently relocated to West Columbia after more than 50 years on Gadsden Street.

Now the industrial space is being converted to 12 units, eight of which will be apartments and four on the ground floor will be offered as office or retail space, Garvin said March 11.

The Gadsden Place renovation is likely to be complete by May, with leasing beginning this spring, Garvin said.

The complex will have apartments available on the basement level at $1,600 per month, with windows added during renovation. Second-story apartments will be priced at $2,100 per month.

All apartments will be about 1,400 square feet, Garvin said.

The expected customers are at two ends of the age spectrum, he said.

There likely will be interest from young professionals who are too mature for a big student housing complex but want to live in the energy of downtown.

Other renters are likely to be empty nesters who are downsizing or using it as a part-time place when they visit or work downtown, instead of always commuting back to their homes in Lake Murray or further from the city.

"There is a huge need in the Vista for apartments that are not student housing," Garvin said. "I think that is a real niche."

The ground floor spaces in the project are priced at $24 per foot. That's the way retail or office space is measured, not apartments.

The project, which received historic redevelopment tax credits, is striving to make the added features match the existing building, down to such details as the design of windows, Garvin said.

The current industrial roll-up doors into each building will be replaced with wooden double doors that integrate into its historic style.