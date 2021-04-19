BullStreet's Babcock apartments could have first residents by early 2022

COLUMBIA — The first phase of a plan to convert the historic Babcock Building into hundreds of apartments is still on track and the first residents are expected to move in by early 2022.

That's despite a fire that raged in the center of the building in September 2020, destroying the iconic cupola. Developers in December received approval for the federal loan in December to rebuild the former mental hospital, which was built in phases from the 1850s to 1880s. The 254,000-square-foot building will become 208 apartment units as part of the redeveloped BullStreet District.

The first units on the Calhoun Street side of the building should be completed and residents in place in about eight months, Chandler Cox, with Hughes Development Corp., told the city's BullStreet Commission on April 19. The update was the advisory group's first meeting in more than a year.

Contractors are still cleaning up after the fire, removing "dumpster after dumpster" of debris from the building, city special projects administrator Gregory Tucker told the commission.

"It's been sort of a slower process than they're hoping for, but they've made great progress with that," Tucker said.

He said parking for the building has already been completed along the Calhoun Street side.

The Babcock project is the centerpiece of a 20-year plan to redevelop the former state mental hospital property. National retailers Starbucks and outdoor outfitter REI Co-op opened locations in the BullStreet District in 2020, and Iron Hill Brewery is still on track to build a facility on BullStreet in the next year.

A senior living facility and townhome complex also have been built on the property, with the final phase of the townhomes to be built this summer, Cox said. Segra Park will welcome back Minor League Baseball's Columbia Fireflies and limited fans in May after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is also close to naming the 20-acre public park on BullStreet for Page Ellington, who was enslaved in Columbia and was a self-taught architect and builder who contributed to the design and construction of numerous buildings on the BullStreet property and elsewhere in Columbia.

A city committee will recommend the park bear Ellington's name, Bull Street commissioner and City Councilman Howard Duvall said, with final approval needed from City Council.

Numerous other prominent Black figures with ties to BullStreet will be recognized with signs on the property, and streets in the development named for trailblazing doctor Matilda Evans and educator Septima Poinsette Clark could get separate signs describing the women's significance to the area, Duvall said.