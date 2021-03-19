BullStreet park name will be nod to Black contributions to former hospital property

COLUMBIA — As the weather warms, the young grass should begin to green throughout a 20-acre public oasis in the middle of a sprawling private redevelopment project.

The Bullstreet Park as its simply known now will soon be renamed to recognize the African American history that touches various aspects and time periods of the property.

Before it was home to the state mental hospital, the property in north Columbia was a plantation home to an enslaved couple whose children would play a prominent role in Reconstruction Era politics and hold significant roles on the asylum campus. A Black, self-taught architect and builder had a hand in crafting many of the structures on the property.

A longtime political kingmaker in Columbia and powerhouse in the Black community during the 1950s and 60s worked for the state department of mental health for 40 years. The first African American doctor on Bull Street rose to assistant physician at the asylum after the Civil War but was pushed out after less than a year.

It's these stories that Columbia city officials and historians will choose from to name the city park. A city committee, along with USC history professor Bobby Donaldson, who leads the Center for Civil Rights and Research, and Historic Columbia executive director Robin Waites, identified about 15 people with ties to the property whose name could adorn the park.

"This has been a really revealing assignment for me...I thought I knew a lot about Columbia history and the more we started digging into the record about the BullStreet property, we're reminded there is much more to uncover and to document," Donaldson said during a city administrative policy committee meeting to discuss the names.

The group will work to narrow the list to three before offering the choices to City Council for consideration and final approval. Supporters are hoping to cut the ribbon on the newly named park before the summer.

The BullStreet District is a nascent mix of shopping, dining, residences and play that will ultimately transform what was for almost two centuries the campus of the state mental hospital. But long before the minor league baseball park and REI Store and before the Department of Mental Health, the property was a slave plantation.

Now the park includes a fenced dog park and a paved walking trail overlooking a pond with a large oak as a centerpiece and Smith Branch Creek flows nearby after developer brought it back to the surface to help manage flood water. The light poles and scoreboard of Segra Park are within sight across the street.

The property had numerous ties to prominent Black leaders in Columbia during Reconstruction.

Among the names Donaldson, Waites and city officials have gathered for consideration are:

The Thompson family: Samuel and Clarissa Thompson were enslaved on what is not the BullStreet property and their children would play prominent roles there. Samuel Benjamin Thompson was one of four delegates from Richland County to the 1868 Constitutional Convention and served four terms as a state representative. His brother, E.B. Thompson, was steward of the state asylum for much of Reconstruction. And their sister, Caroline Thompson Alston, was a prominent businesswoman who worked on the campus. Samuel Benjamin Thompson's daughter, Clarissa Thompson, was one of the state's first African American novelists.

Page Ellington, a self-taught architect who was born enslaved in North Carolina. He was close with Dr. James Woods Babcock for whom the Babcock Building is named and had a hand in designing multiple buildings on the property, including the Parker Annex that still stands and is used by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. "The more I read about him, the more I'm fascinated and intrigued by him," Donaldson said during a committee meeting to discuss the names. "If Dr. Babcock is right, so much of that space that we now celebrate was a direct result of his labors. I think we should give his name serious consideration — in part because it's not just about Page Ellington, it's about all the largely unknown figures who lived and worked on that property, who built it and caused it to sustain at the level it has today."

Dr. Matilda Evans, one of the first African American women to practice medicine in South Carolina who treated people at the asylum and a prominent civic leader.

I.S. Leevy, an undertaker at the state hospital, a civil rights activist who was one of the founders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and force in Republican Party for much of 20th century.

Rev. C.J. Whitaker, a political force in Columbia's Greenview community and minister who worked at the Crafts-Farrow State Hospital.

Modjeska Monteith Simkins, a well-known Columbia civil rights leader who championed public health and mental health in the Black community, critic of the conditions of Black mental health patients at the facility and pushed to integrate its medical practitioners.

And there will be numerous others with direct connections or defensible contributions to the property among those considered.

The park name could be representative of a group, with individuals recognized within the park. For example, one of the suggestions the panel has received has been to name the property Citizens Park, for the Richland County Citizens Committee. The group largely made up of women ran voting registration drives, pushed for school integration and lobbied for better conditions for those on the mental hospital campus.

Remaining names could be featured in other areas of the BullStreet property.

"Everybody ought to have something on BullStreet, according to this list here," Councilman Ed McDowell said.