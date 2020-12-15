Bonuses en route for Lexington-Richland 5 staffers; double usual amount

COLUMBIA — Thousands of Lexington-Richland 5 employees will soon be receiving $1,000 bonuses, a gesture of appreciation district leaders said is in appreciation for the extraordinary working conditions 2020 has brought.

Trustees voted unanimously on the packages for full-time permanent employees, doubling the amount typically paid out to staffers at the end of the year.

Officials said the total cost to the district will be roughly $3 million, but the are ample reserves in its budget to absorb the expense.

South Carolina's 12th largest district, which educates 17,500 students, is the latest in the capital region to financially thank its employees.

Richland County's two public school districts along with Lexington One have all previously agreed to payments of between $500 and $1,000 in recognition of staffers working through the pandemic.

Other school districts across the state have also stepped up in recent weeks to reward their teachers.

The Charleston County School Board approved a measure in September to spend an estimated $5.2 million from its general fund to provide bonuses for district employees to thank them for their work to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. All full-time employees will receive a one-time $500 bonus from the district. Part-time personnel will receive prorated bonuses based on their employment status.

In Berkeley County, board members opted not to issue teacher bonuses. Instead, the board approved a plan Tuesday to provide teachers with 2 and a half more personal days off and an extra comp day to be used at the end of the school year.